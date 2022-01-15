NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers WR Mohamed Sanu has been fascinated with the way WR Deebo Samuel can take over the game.

“You want that player to be the same guy we’re all looking to, to make the key plays,” Sanu said, via Matt Barrows. “And it takes a lot for a person to embrace that role. You’ve got to know that you’re driving the bus — we go as the leader goes. You can’t take a day off, you can’t take a moment off. Because everyone’s looking at you all the time.”

WR coach Wes Welker mentioned he isn’t concerned that Samuel can be overworked by playing both RB and WR.

“Really, when you watch him, he’s so quick-twitched and explosive in there,” Welker said. “You never see him take many direct hits. He’s always finding edges. Plus, being 220 and twitched up the way he is — it doesn’t really worry me at all.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has been impressed by the season DE Nick Bosa has had coming off a torn ACL: “I don’t think people appreciate how good Bosa is play-in and play-out. I’ve heard people talk about him for Comeback Player of the Year, and every time they say that, I can’t believe he hasn’t been mentioned in Defensive Player of the Year.” (Adam Schefter)

has been impressed by the season DE has had coming off a torn ACL: “I don’t think people appreciate how good Bosa is play-in and play-out. I’ve heard people talk about him for Comeback Player of the Year, and every time they say that, I can’t believe he hasn’t been mentioned in Defensive Player of the Year.” (Adam Schefter) The 49ers announced both OT Trent Williams and CB K’Waun Williams will play vs. Dallas.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said that RB James Conner was limited in practice and will be a game-time decision along with WR Rondale Moore and G Justin Pugh . (Josh Weinfuss)

said that RB was limited in practice and will be a game-time decision along with WR and G . (Josh Weinfuss) Kingsbury on J.J. Watt returning against the Rams: “We’ll take it down to the wire with him. He’s done everything humanly possible to put himself in this position. I know if he has it his way, he’ll be out there. But we’ve got to be smart and do the right thing.” (Bob McManaman)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay says that S Taylor Rapp has been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener and with S Jordan Fuller already out, the team will promote S Eric Weddle with the intention of him playing on Monday. (Lindsey Thiry)