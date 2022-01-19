NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said TE George Kittle‘s lack of production has been due to defenses giving him so much attention.
“It’s just mixing in things when they have help over the middle, we’ve thrown to George a lot in those situations and people kind of know that, so they go to stop him there,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire. “And we have to do a better job of finding other ways to get him the ball, but I also know when he is attracting coverages that makes it a hell of a lot easier to get other people in some good situations. But George usually comes around. He’ll end up getting his balls.”
Cardinals
Cardinals S Budda Baker said he is ok and should make a full recovery after leaving Monday’s game vs. Los Angeles on a backboard.
“Thank you for all the well wishes and the prayers from everyone,” Baker said on his Instagram account, via NFL.com. “I appreciate you guys. Everything came out clean. I’m going to make a full recovery, so definitely blessed. I’m excited to get out of this hospital and get back to Arizona. I haven’t been able to shower, I stink still, and just ready to get back home and be with my family. Love you guys, appreciate all y’all always sending love.”
- Cardinals TE Zach Ertz said he would like to return to Arizona, but doesn’t know if that will ultimately happen entering free agency. (Josh Weinfuss)
- Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks didn’t say whether he will ask for a trade again this offseason: “We’ll see how it all shakes out.” (Weinfuss)
- Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) should be healthy “in the next month,” per Kingsbury, while CB Robert Alford (pectoral) may require a couple of months. (Weinfuss)
- Kingsbury mentioned that Cardinals OL Justin Murray had a procedure on his back and will be released on February 28. (Weinfuss)
- The Cardinals declared $1,999,991 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay said LT Andrew Whitworth (ankle/knee) is considered day-to-day, while the initial feedback on CB David Long (knee) was “positive.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!