NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said TE George Kittle‘s lack of production has been due to defenses giving him so much attention.

“It’s just mixing in things when they have help over the middle, we’ve thrown to George a lot in those situations and people kind of know that, so they go to stop him there,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire. “And we have to do a better job of finding other ways to get him the ball, but I also know when he is attracting coverages that makes it a hell of a lot easier to get other people in some good situations. But George usually comes around. He’ll end up getting his balls.”