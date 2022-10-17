NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hasn’t felt offensive struggles like this since his rookie season.

“That’s the last time s—‘s felt this hard,” Murray said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “We just feel it’s tough out there right now. Tough. That’s what it feels like. A lot of it it’s self-inflicted, put it on ourselves. Gotta get better.”

“Just feels like we moved the ball, we get to a certain area, get a long first down, next play we’re second-and-10, that’s tough to do,” Murray continued. “It’s tough [place] to be in. We’re not doing things right now. We just can’t finish. Can’t finish. That’s the moral of the story right now is not finishing drives, not putting the ball in the end zone. Can’t win like that.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said that he still has things to smooth over in order to get the offense running more efficiently, adding that the struggles are something new to him.

“I gotta do a better job of making sure we’re running things that we can execute at a high level and be efficient and stay on schedule and score touchdowns,” Kingsbury said. “We just struggled throughout the season. So, it starts there, and then execution, routine plays that we make in practice and how we do it in practice has to carry over to the games, and right now it’s not for a reason.”

“We will see how we can move things around personnel-wise and scheme-wise and see how we can get better,” Kingsbury said, via AZCardinals.com. “It’s a six-game view and it hasn’t been good enough.”