NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Matt Barrows of The Athletic mentions that while the 49ers don’t have any cap-related cuts on the horizon, the team may be willing to move on from DT Javon Kinlaw due to persistent knee issues that have prevented him from getting his career off the ground.

Designating Kinlaw as a post-June 1 release will save the 49ers around $4.9 million.

Cardinals

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is excited about new GM Monti Ossenfort and what plans he has in store for the team.

“He’s got a plan,” Bidwill said during an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “It’s a modified New England plan about how we are going to acquire talent both through the draft and free agency (and) the types of players we’re going to look for. It marries up very well with (new head coach) Jonathan Gannon and his vision for players and how we’re going run an offense, how we’re going to run a defense and special teams as well.”

“I have a lot of faith in his plan because he spent years in New England,” Bidwill added. “He was invited back twice. Talking to (Patriots owner) Robert Kraft, they would have him back in a minute. He was a big loss when he left.”

Rams

Daniel Jeremiah thinks that Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker could be a strong candidate for the Rams on Day 2 of the draft, but the team could also consider Jaren Hall from BYU given Hooker’s injury history.

“I really like Hendon Hooker. I think he’s a good player,” Jeremiah said of Hooker. “I think he can do everything that Sean McVay wants to do. You start with accuracy and decision-making. He can move around, so you’re going to be able to use all that stretch bootleg (offense). He’s going to be very comfortable doing that. He can think the game really well. We’ll see how high he ends up going, coming off the injury. I think he would have been a first-round pick if he didn’t get hurt, even at the age (of 25). I know people talk about how old he is, but he’s a really solid player. I think he would be a great fit in that system.”

“I think (Hall will) probably end up going in the fourth or fifth round,” Jeremiah added. “Good athlete can move, can really drive the ball. Has some things he can work on with his footwork. I’m sure they’ve been working on that in the lead-up to the draft. Just gets a little too bouncy at times. But he’s somebody that’s an intriguing project to me.”