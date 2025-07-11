NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner has been impressed by third-round LB Nick Martin in San Francisco’s OTAs, saying the rookie has been quick to look for his feedback and guidance.

“I’ve loved everything that Nick’s been about since he’s arrived,” Warner said, via NinersWire. “I heard the whole story about how he said he had my jersey before coming on the team… He’s come in and he’s asked me every single question known to man, like ‘Fred, how are you doing this? What are you doing after practice? What are you doing after lift?’ [He] wants to be a part of those things, and [he’s not] afraid to ask those questions.”

Warner has already seen glimpses of Martin’s athleticism.

“I’ve seen the athletic ability flash already on the field in the way that he closes space really quickly. He already has the great mindset of wanting to learn, so I’m really happy with where he’s at.”

Cardinals

Cardinals’ first-round DL Walter Nolen III said he’s been working on his development ahead of his rookie season and has a plan going into training camp.

“I’ve been trying to be proactive, but when we get back (for training camp), I’m going to have a nice little setup,” Nolen said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Cardinals DT Dalvin Tomlinson said Nolen has picked things up naturally so far this offseason.

“His quickness, his pass rush, he’s just fluid,” Tomlinson said. “It comes natural. He’s just a natural good defensive tackle. I’m happy I’m part of the process to help him improve.”

Nolen doesn’t think he’ll feel “settled” until he gets time in their first couple of preseason games.

“I don’t think I’ll really feel settled in until we get through a couple of preseason games,” Nolen said. “I’ve got to feel no-hold-barred and (that) we’re just playing football.”

Rams

After the conclusion of the offseason program, Rams HC Sean McVay gave great reviews of numerous defensive standouts. Most notably, McVay praised second-year OLB Brennan Jackson, LB Nathan Landman and CB Emmanuel Forbes.

“On the defensive side of the ball, I think BY and Verse did an excellent job,” McVay said, via the team’s YouTube. “Brennan Jackson’s a guy that really stood out that maybe – we’re excited about seeing where he can go with his game. It was great to be able to get Braden Fiske back out there. Poona Ford, the signing looks really fruitful. Kobie’s continued to be a great leader. When you look at the back end, a couple guys that really stood out – and really the back seven – Nate Landman is a guy that we’re really excited about. His leadership, his presence. I think he’s going to do a really nice job for us. That was a good signing for us, being able to get him from the Falcons. There’s some familiarity, having Jimmy Lake here. Emmanuel Forbes’ name keeps coming up. He’s a guy that’s really – Aubrey Pleasant does such a great job with those guys – but I’ve been really pleased with him. And Kam Curl’s ownership going into the second year with us.”