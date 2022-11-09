NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Cam Akers

49ers

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the 49ers were mentioned as a potential landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr. when he polled sources from other teams. However, San Francisco’s skill positions are already pretty crowded.

49ers Kyle Shanahan described the process of trading away RB Jeff Wilson to Dolphins: "Extremely hard. I was not happy or excited, but I understand it was truly best for the team. Jeff is exactly what I want as a Niner. … I didn't think it would happen, but a team wanted him really bad." (Cam Inman)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said S Budda Baker will be out this week, with the hope that he will return next week. (Josh Weinfuss)

said S will be out this week, with the hope that he will return next week. (Josh Weinfuss) Cardinals QB Kyler Murray would have been a non-participant in practice on Wednesday with a hamstring issue. The team held only a walkthrough. (Field Yates)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay believes RB Cam Akers did well in Week 9, pointing to him converting a short-yardage situation and picking up a blitz in pass protection.

“I thought he did a good job with what he could control. The snaps were minimal, there wasn’t a whole lot of space,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “I thought he had a good, tough short-yardage run that converted. I thought he had a good blitz pickup on a quick out route that we hit to Cooper (Kupp) on our near sidelines when Devin White ended up blitzing internally. I thought he did a nice job. It was good to be able to get him back in the mix. The hard thing is that, while you want to be able to get guys involved, whether it’s a running back getting more touches, whether that be Cam or Darrell (Henderson Jr.) or whoever it might be, or get more receivers involved, for you to be able to do that at the level that we’re accustomed to and what you guys have seen, there needs to be production offensively and more opportunities to snap the football and have more touches to go around. So that’s where some of those challenges have been. All these things are just excuses from my end, but I thought with what Cam could do and what he could control based on his snaps, I was pleased with Cam.”