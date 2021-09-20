NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has had an incendiary start to the season. The former No. 1 pick has completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 689 yards, second in the league, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added 51 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and most importantly Arizona is 2-0 — a good start in living up to the high expectations many had for this group.

“I really think he’s taken ownership of the entire organization,” Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He knows we’re gonna go as far as he takes us. We had some big names around here previously that were legends in that building, and they’re not here anymore and I think he now knows, ‘Hey, this is your party and your show. It’s time to take over and do everything you can do to help lead this organization where you want to take it.’ I’ve seen a different work ethic, different leadership style, different approach on a daily basis. So we just gotta keep that going.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay was impressed with his team’s resilience and ability to keep fighting through a close game to secure a win against the Colts. Despite blowing an 11-point lead, the team had enough confidence that QB Matthew Stafford would be able to keep them in the ball game and deliver a win.

“His track record of what he’s been able to do in the fourth quarter, we know that, like in the back of our mind,” CB Jalen Ramsey said via ESPN. “The confidence is definitely there to where we know that they can help us put some points on the board and secure a win.”

With the Rams’ win on Sunday, it will mark the 30th fourth-quarter victory for Stafford, which is the most by any starting quarterback since he entered the league in 2009.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” McVay said. “You want to keep the ball in your guys’ hands. He had a look in his eyes; I mean, there was no flinch. You talk about nobody flinching; I mean, he just stayed the course. He relishes those moments, and he was at his best when his best was required.”

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Rams LB Kenny Young is not expected to be suspended after being ejected on Sunday.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said there is “nothing right now” between the team and free agent CB Richard Sherman . (Bob Condotta)

said there is “nothing right now” between the team and free agent CB . (Bob Condotta) Carroll added WR D’Wayne Eskridge has a chance to play this week if he passes concussion protocol. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)