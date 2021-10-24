NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentions the 49ers were one of the teams that had interest in Colts RB Marlon Mack but they’ve since gotten healthier in their backfield.

Cardinals

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes the Cardinals could get more calls on WR Andy Isabella , who has played in just two games and has largely been a health scratch so far this season.

, who has played in just two games and has largely been a health scratch so far this season. Rapoport says the Cardinals rebuffed interest in Isabella before the start of the season but they’re potentially nearing the end of their window to get anything for Isabella before his contract is up.

Rams

Rams DC Raheem Morris said he would welcome the opportunity for a head coaching position in the future when asked, but for this season he remains focused on getting Los Angeles a Super Bowl victory.

“That’s a great compliment you’re giving me right here with a question form,” Morris said, via RamsWire.com. “You’re absolutely right, I am focused on the Rams and like winning football games in the next week. I think the best coaches in our profession, they do that, but you can’t deny those opportunities that will arise and you’ve got to be ready for those opportunities to come up, to be able to present yourself in front of people,” Morris said. “I certainly will welcome those when they come, and if they come and if you’re fortunate enough for them to come. I think sometimes people get kind of blown away by that the thought that you should be in that position or you should get an opportunity as opposed to going out there and earning the opportunity and taking advantage and when they do come. I’m a moment guy. Right now, I’m focused completely on the Detroit Lions and going out there and trying to get a win.”

Seahawks