NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ DE Nick Bosa says that the team is missing the leadership of TE George Kittle , T Trent Williams , and RB Raheem Mostert : “I think we’re missing Kittle out there with his vocal leadership and Raheem was a really good vocal leader. Trent is another vocal guy. But we definitely have enough leaders out there that we should be able to do our job, on offense and defense.” ( says that the team is missing the leadership of TE, T, and RB: “I think we’re missing Kittle out there with his vocal leadership and Raheem was a really good vocal leader. Trent is another vocal guy. But we definitely have enough leaders out there that we should be able to do our job, on offense and defense.” ( Cam Inman

49ers OT Trent Williams (ankle) participated in Friday’s and is on track to play in Week 8. (Matt Barrows)

(ankle) participated in Friday’s and is on track to play in Week 8. (Matt Barrows) 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan told reporters that rookie QB Trey Lance will be active to backup Jimmy Garoppolo this Sunday. ( HCtold reporters that rookie QBwill be active to backupthis Sunday. ( Doug Kyed

Cardinals

Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury says that QB Kyler Murray is sore after their loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, their first of the season. Kingsbury also says that the team did not play up to par, which is the reason for the one in their loss column.

“I know he was sore today,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Hopefully, the next two or three days off will be good for him. We’ll see where he’s at next week. Considering last night I thought was our sloppiest game overall, in all three phases, we’ve got a ways to go there. The biggest takeaway I have is from the first snap of the season we’ve played with great effort, played to win, been aggressive, done all of those things, been resilient. Week to week we haven’t been as crisp as we need to be. How we practice has to translate onto the playing field, and that will be an ongoing work in progress as we continue down the road.”

Kingsbury said OL Sean Harlow “was a late addition to our squad during training camp.” Harlow ended up starting Thursday against the Packers due to injury. (Howard Balzer)

“was a late addition to our squad during training camp.” Harlow ended up starting Thursday against the Packers due to injury. (Howard Balzer) Kingsbury says that while QB Kyler Murray is sore he should be fine. The team is also optimistic that they will get back C Rodney Hudson, DT Rashard Lawrence, and C Max Garcia back next week. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams’ HC Sean McVay was asked if rookie WR Tutu Atwell can replace WR DeSean Jackson, who is asking to be traded, likely due to lack of opportunity in Los Angeles’ offense.

“I think we’ll see,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “He hasn’t done anything. DeSean is a potential Hall of Fame player that’s got a resume that speaks for himself. When you look at it, [we] feel really good about the guys that have played a lot of snaps for us. You look at Cooper [Kupp], you look at Robert [Woods], I think Van [Jefferson] is an ascending player, [Tyler] Higbee, our backs. Some other guys might be asked to step up. [I] feel good about that and always want to try and make decisions that I think are in the best interest of our team, and also with consideration to our players. This is one of those. And again, what I would say to you guys is, this is all very quickly developing. So, there’s stuff that we’re recently just kind of working through. And I genuinely do want to be able to let us work through a couple of things over the next couple of days to be able to fully answer your guys’ questions. But what I can say is, as it affects our Houston Texans preparation — which is where my focus and concentration is — [Jackson] will not play in that game.”

McVay also notes that CB Jalen Ramsey will play Sunday despite being sick and missing practice this week: “I don’t anticipate that affecting his game status. He’s just still sick, want to make sure that he’s as fresh and healthy as possible.” (Lindsey Thiry)

Seahawks

Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll made it clear to the media that RB Chris Carson isn’t ready to make his return to action just yet.

“He’s got to make a turn here to show us that he’s feeling better and good enough to really go for it,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk. “He hasn’t been able to come out to practice yet and go. Pretty soon, you’re going to say, ‘Is he going to make it back?’ and I’m not ready to do that yet. But really keeping my fingers crossed for him that he gets to come back and play. He’s not ready to practice football yet. No updates about him coming back any time that we can predict it at this moment. So we’ve just got to wait it out.”

Carroll says QB Russell Wilson is ahead of schedule after surgery and the removal of stitches, yet there is still no timetable for his return. (Bob Condotta)

is ahead of schedule after surgery and the removal of stitches, yet there is still no timetable for his return. (Bob Condotta) Carroll added that LT Duane Brown isn’t feeling well but believes he will be good to go on Sunday: “He’s feeling lousy.” (Curtis Crabtree)