NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is excited to see the extra wrinkle that WR Robbie Anderson adds to the team’s offense.

“I’m excited for him,” he said, via Cards Wire. “This is his second week. I can tell him he’s more comfortable talking, more and more vocal. Obviously, he’s got the ability, but we’ve got to build a rapport together, and we’ll do that with time. But yes, I’m excited to see him on the field more.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t expect Anderson’s role to expand dramatically and wants him to continue to master whatever he’s given.

“I wouldn’t say much bigger,” Kingsbury said. “We’re going to try and make sure whatever we have him doing, he feels confident and can execute at a high level, so we’ll see how the week goes.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that RB James Conner (rib) has been ruled out of Sunday’s game while RB Darrel Williams (knee) is considered a game-day decision. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team’s pass rush has been good despite not racking up the sack totals. He believes that they have been putting pressure on opposing team but opportunities have limited them from translating that to the box score.

“I think it’s been good. I think similar to what we’ve talked about before, I think in a lot of instances the flow of the game dictates opportunities,” he said, via Rams Wire. “If we’re playing from a lead, you’re forcing people to be a little bit more one dimensional, and I think that’s a team thing. We’ve got to do a good job offensively of sustaining drives, scoring points to be able to get some leads and then offer the opportunity for our guys. I did think that, even the last time we played against these guys (the 49ers) or even in the Carolina game, they took a little bit, not the Niners, but Carolina, maybe a little bit more of a conservative approach where the ball was coming out quickly and some of the things that they were activating. But I’ve been pleased with it and I’m looking forward to hopefully creating more opportunities as a result of the way that we play as a team.”

McVay confirmed that RB Cam Akers will not play in Week 8. (Adam Schefter)

Seahawks