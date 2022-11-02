NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Regarding the 49ers trading RB Jeff Wilson to the Dolphins, GM John Lynch said that Wilson wanted a better opportunity to play after the team acquired RB Christian McCaffrey along with RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) being close to returning: “Jeff communicated to us that of course he loved it here but he loved being an integral part of a team. Once we did the Christian deal and seeing Elijah close to returning, he wanted an opportunity to continue to do that.” (Cam Inman)

Lynch added they couldn't pass up receiving a fifth-round pick in exchange for Wilson: "It was tough to do but felt the value, especially in light of what we gave to get Christian, was something we couldn't pass up on." (Matt Maiocco)

As for sending Wilson to former 49ers’ offensive coordinator and current Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel , Lynch said the coach assured that Wilson would have a good role in Miami: “He knows how special Jeff is to us. He wanted to assure us he’d take good care of him. Mike’s a great dude. Part of this you have to make a decision that’s great for team but you want to take care of guys that take care of you.” (Cam Inman)

Mitchell said he expects to be activated from injured reserve in time for Week 10: "I'll be around here, getting better, taking care of my body, getting ready for Sunday night." (Maiocco)

Cardinals

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that they must improve their execution of the running game in multiple areas.

“We’ve got to figure out how to make it a better operation that you don’t feel like you’re wasting plays because, in some instances, that’s what I feel like,” McVay said, via the team’s official Youtube. “We’re getting some of the looks that we want, and we’ve got to be able to execute better. We’ve got to be able to hit blocks better, we’ve got to be able to handle movement better and then we’ve got to be able to create a little bit more than what sometimes the play is blocked for. Those are things that I don’t think is asking too much.”

McVay added fifth-round RB Kyren Williams (ankle) has a chance to return in Week 9.

“There’s a chance,” McVay said. “I thought he did a good job last week. He had a good week of preparation. I probably wouldn’t rule him out for the possibility of activating him this week.”

Per the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, McVay said he and RB Cam Akers had a positive conversation where Akers said he would like to be part of the team moving forward.

Akers won't practice today but McVay said there's a "possibility" he could practice later this week. Playing on Sunday remains in doubt. (Andrew Siciliano)

Seahawks