NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Per NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are scheduled to host the following prospects for their local prospect workout day, which includes players who went to high school or college in the area:

  1. Weber State CB Maxwell Anderson
  2. Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem
  3. Portland State CB Isaiah Avery
  4. Sacramento State LB Armon Bailey
  5. Montana P Travis Benham
  6. Portland State WR Jermaine Braddock
  7. California OL Matthew Cindric
  8. Weber State S Naseme Colvin
  9. Oregon State CB Ryan Cooper Jr.
  10. San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro
  11. San Jose State LS Andrew Gonneville
  12. California WR Brian Hightower
  13. Northern Arizona DL Mark Ho Ching
  14. California RB Isaiah Ifanse
  15. Idaho WR Jermaine Jackson
  16. California LB Jackson Sirmon
  17. Washington State DL Ron Stone
  18. San Jose State LB Matthew Tago
  19. San Jose State P Alex Weir
  20. San Jose State S Chase Williams
  21. Arizona CB Dylan Wyatt
  22. California WR Monroe Young
  23. Arizona State LS Slater Zellers
  24. Villanova K Matt Mercurio
  25. Auburn DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite
  26. San Jose State OL Jamie Navarro
  27. Missouri State WR Terique Owens
  28. Bryant WR Matthew Prochaska
  29. San Jose State CB Kenyon Reed
  30. San Jose State RB Kairee Robinson
  31. East Carolina WR Dior Scott

Cardinals

  • Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

  • Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu said he “absolutely” plans on being ready for training camp after undergoing surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, per Brady Henderson. 
  • According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks hired former Marshall offensive analyst Chuckie Keeton as an offensive assistant.
  • Miami S Kamren Kinchens took an official visit with the Seahawks. (Alexandre Castro)
  • Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Cincinnati DT Jowon Briggs took an official visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)

