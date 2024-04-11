NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Per NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are scheduled to host the following prospects for their local prospect workout day, which includes players who went to high school or college in the area:

Weber State CB Maxwell Anderson Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem Portland State CB Isaiah Avery Sacramento State LB Armon Bailey Montana P Travis Benham Portland State WR Jermaine Braddock California OL Matthew Cindric Weber State S Naseme Colvin Oregon State CB Ryan Cooper Jr. San Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro San Jose State LS Andrew Gonneville California WR Brian Hightower Northern Arizona DL Mark Ho Ching California RB Isaiah Ifanse Idaho WR Jermaine Jackson California LB Jackson Sirmon Washington State DL Ron Stone San Jose State LB Matthew Tago San Jose State P Alex Weir San Jose State S Chase Williams Arizona CB Dylan Wyatt California WR Monroe Young Arizona State LS Slater Zellers Villanova K Matt Mercurio Auburn DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite San Jose State OL Jamie Navarro Missouri State WR Terique Owens Bryant WR Matthew Prochaska San Jose State CB Kenyon Reed San Jose State RB Kairee Robinson East Carolina WR Dior Scott.

Cardinals

Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Cardinals. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu said he “absolutely” plans on being ready for training camp after undergoing surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle, per Brady Henderson.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks hired former Marshall offensive analyst Chuckie Keeton as an offensive assistant.

Miami S Kamren Kinchens took an official visit with the Seahawks. (Alexandre Castro)

Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan'tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson)

will take an official visit with the Seahawks. (Aaron Wilson) Cincinnati DT Jowon Briggs took an official visit with the Seahawks. (Tony Pauline)