NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers CB Jason Verrett wouldn’t comment on Jimmy Garoppolo‘s relationship with GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan but mentioned that Garoppolo has the “utmost respect” of his teammates.

“I don’t know too much about their relationship, what they have,” Verrett said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebzone. “I just know that we all, as a team, and as an organization, have the utmost respect for Jimmy. We trust him. We trust everything that’s he’s done. Obviously, he led the team to a Super Bowl.”

Verrett added that he does not have any input on the 49ers’ draft plans.

“[As] far as what they do with the draft and trading up, I’ve got no control over that,” Verrett said. “I know John and Kyle are going to do what’s best for the organization and add players that we need to help us win.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback to open the 2021 season.

to be the 49ers’ starting quarterback to open the 2021 season. According to Rapoport, the 49ers believe Garoppolo would be worth a “very high premium pick” in a trade and it could be as much as a first-round pick.

Cardinals

New Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler believes Arizona has enough potential to reach the Super Bowl, but they must keep the right mindset.

“I most definitely think we can make a push,” Butler said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Guys get older and things like that, but if you’re doing the right thing with your body, you’re staying focused, you’re committed to the game, you’re committed to one goal and that’s just winning, if everybody has the same mindset, that’s what we’re gonna do.”

As for Patrick Peterson departing from the Cardinals as a free agent, Butler said he will be difficult to replace but he intends to lead by his actions.

“Not too many people can replace a Patrick Peterson,” Butler said. “I got a lot of respect for him. I’m the type of leader that wants to lead physically and not verbally all the time. You can’t lead a group or anybody if you’re just always talking. You got to be about that action. You got to go out there and to work in. You got to do it on and off the field.”

Alex Weiner of SI.com says that North Carolina RB Javonte Williams would make a great tandem with current Cardinals’ RB Chase Edmonds, should the team decide to select a running back in the second round of the draft.

Seahawks

Brady Henderson reports the Seahawks attempted to restructure DT Jarran Reed ‘s contract before Reed’s release, but he refused.

‘s contract before Reed’s release, but he refused. Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett ‘s contract extension gives Seattle $7 million in cap relief, while the team also lowered G Gabe Jackson ‘s cap hit to $5.5 million as part of his new deal.

‘s contract extension gives Seattle $7 million in cap relief, while the team also lowered G ‘s cap hit to $5.5 million as part of his new deal. Beyond that, the Seahawks included void years in seven free-agent deals, including those of RB Chris Carson, DL Carlos Dunlap, and TE Gerald Everett.

The Seahawks told DE Kerry Hyder that he could play a similar role to the one DL Michael Bennett had in their defense several years ago. (Bob Condotta)

that he could play a similar role to the one DL had in their defense several years ago. (Bob Condotta) Seahawks DT Al Woods‘ one-year deal is worth $2.5 million including a $750,000 signing bonus, a $1.25 million base salary, and can earn $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Brady Henderson)