NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Ian Rapoport says that 49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch will keep the third-overall pick in the draft a secret, adding that there are only a few people who know who they plan to select.

“I also know Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have not told people in their organization,” Rapoport said, via Dalton Johnson of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “There’s only a couple of people who actually really know, and they’re not saying. . . . I believe that very few people actually know the answer to this.”

According to Justin Melo , UCF Jacob Harris has met with the 49ers. WR/TEhas met with the 49ers.

Cardinals

South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn believes that if drafted by the Cardinals, he would be a good fit for a defense that has lost their former franchise star in CB Patrick Peterson.

“I feel I’d fit in well and it would be a blessing to go play in Arizona,” Horn said, via CardsWire.com “I’m a fan of the way they played defense when they had Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, and Jeraud Powers. That secondary was real strong.”

According to Justin Melo , UCF WR/TE Jacob Harris has met with the Cardinals.

Seahawks

Mike Sando of The Athletic cannot see the Seahawks’ picking up the fifth-year option on RB Rashaad Penny, due to his injuries and their commitment to RB Chris Carson. This isn’t a big surprise, considering the amount of time he’s missed and that it would cost Seattle $4,523,000 for the 2022 season.