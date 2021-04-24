NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- Matt Barrows of The Athletic says that Mike Shanahan returned one of his calls from his son’s office, leading him to believe he is around to have heavy input on the third overall draft choice.
- While Barrows thinks there is a chance QB Jimmy Garoppolo is traded, it seems to make more sense to hold onto Garoppolo for the time being.
- Barrows mentions that he spoke to four different sources who all believe that Fields will be the pick at No. 3
- In the second round, Barrows believes the team could select a cornerback such as Asante Samuel Jr., Eric Stokes, or Shaun Wade.
- Barrows is also under the impression that the 49ers may not be done adding on their defensive line despite the signings of Arden Key and Maurice Hurst.
- When it comes to possibly trading back up into the first round, Barrows thinks there are three players who San Francisco would be willing to do it for, including Travis Etienne, Kadarius Toney, and Terrace Marshall.
- With the recent signing of RB Wayne Gallman, Barrows notes he is probably the No. 3 back behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson. Barrows adds the team will undoubtedly bring in one or two more backs during or after the draft.
Cardinals
- Josina Anderson spoke to a source within the Cardinals who spoke highly of South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn and doesn’t expect him to be available at No. 16: “Tough. Speed. Ideal measurement…he won’t make it to 16.”
Seahawks
- Regarding the possibility of the Seahawks re-signing LB K.J. Wright, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times writes that he hasn’t heard any updates about the idea.
- In the end, Condotta expects Wright to wait until after the 2021 NFL Draft to sign a contract given teams will have a better understanding of their final needs leading into the 2021 season.
- As for the Seahawks’ needs at SAM linebacker, Condotta believes there is a “very real possibility” that the coaching staff would like to see LB Cody Barton in a full-time role.
- Condotta notes that the draft being considered “thinner and harder to predict” played into the Seahawks’ trading multiple picks in this year’s draft for players like S Jamal Adams, DE Carlos Dunlap, and G Gabe Jackson.
