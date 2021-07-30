NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo was asked what he wants to see from the team’s coaching staff this season in order to flourish in the offense.

“I don’t know, honestly,” Garoppolo said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I haven’t put too much thought into that. I think our coaches are very unique in the sense that they’re going to put you in a great position every play to be successful. I’ve been fortunate to be around some good coaches who always do that, but that’s not the case in lots of teams around the league. So to have the coaching staff that we have, I’m very fortunate. I think our team is very fortunate, and at the end of the day, we’re out there playing football and you just want them to put you in a good position.”

Garoppolo refuses to say the situation between himself and rookie QB Trey Lance is awkward and adds that the two have a good relationship despite being in direct competition.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about awkwardness,” Garoppolo said. “It’s me and Trey. We’ve had a good relationship. We really have. It’s sort of one of those things. It is what it is. This business is weird, but you know, at the end of the day, we’re in that locker room; we’re around each other so much that, you know, it’s just business.”

49ers’ DE Joey Bosa commented on returning from his ACL tear: “It’s tough. You come off 2019 and on top of the world and start well in next season and it’s all taken away really quick. Mentally it was really rough. When your body feels terrible your mind goes to that place. As my body started to feel better, my mind followed” (Cam Inman)

49ers' S Marcell Harris is still listed as a strong safety but has been working with the linebackers during individual drills. (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said their 8-8 finish last season was a prime topic of discussion when arriving at training camp: “We talked about it Day 1. It’s been addressed. Guys understand what we need to do and how to do it. If you get beat, you get beat. But when you do it to yourself, it’s tough.” (Howard Balzer)

Murray had high praise of rookie WR Rondale Moore and thinks he's shown talent in space: "He's got all the talent in the world … I have no worry about Rondale, especially with this offense. He's great in space." (Josh Weinfuss)

Regarding the Cardinals' offense, Murray is confident they will perform and will be "hard to stop" this season: "As far our offense goes we're pretty, pretty good. I feel like if we don't hurt ourselves. We're hard to stop." (Josh Weinfuss)

Murray also believes the Cardinals’ defense will be successful in 2021: “Look at the defense. I mean, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be great on that side of the ball.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Seahawks

Seahawks’ LB Bobby Wagner mentioned the impact that S Jamal Adams had on Seattle’s defense last season: “We can’t wait for him to be back out there on the field. He’s deserving of everything that he’s looking for and we as players support him.” (Brady Henderson)

mentioned the impact that S had on Seattle’s defense last season: “We can’t wait for him to be back out there on the field. He’s deserving of everything that he’s looking for and we as players support him.” (Brady Henderson) Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny said he feels fully recovered from his torn ACL and has improved his speed since his injury: “I feel 100 (percent). This is the lightest I’ve ever been. I feel very explosive. Honestly feel like I’m back in high school again, like, I feel way faster.” (ProFootballTalk)