NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Jets never tipped their hand to first-round QB Zach Wilson that he was their preferred target at No. 2 overall. Howe says there was speculation Wilson could be available at No. 3 overall which is why the 49ers traded up.

Howe's sources say 49ers decision-makers heavily implied to QB Mac Jones during pre-draft interviews he was their target at No. 3 overall. He adds San Francisco did extensive background work on Jones as well, before ultimately selecting QB Trey Lance and claiming he was their target the whole time. Jones slid to the Patriots at No. 15.

Per Aaron Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers worked out P Corliss Waitman on Thursday.

for Week 3: RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: DE Arik Armstead (adductor), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Christian Kirk feels in the “best place” mentally he’s ever been since being drafted by the organization in 2018.

“Mentally I’m probably in the best place I’ve been in since I’ve been here,” Kirk said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “I’ve been through a lot, through the injuries and missing games and questioning a lot of different things. Playing this sport there is a lot you have to go through mentally. It may not seem like that from the outside in, but there is. It’s when you start thinking too much and questioning yourself is when those (bad) things happen.”

Regarding his expiring contract with the team, Kirk said he would “definitely love” to re-sign with the Cardinals.

“I’ll be in Arizona for the rest of my life, regardless of if I am (playing) here or not,” Kirk said. “I would definitely love to be here. But it’s one of those things where I am taking it one game at a time, trying to keep it one of those things I focus on after the season.”

for Week 3: T Joshua Miles (ankle), G Brian Winters (not injury related – personal matter) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs), LB Devon Kennard (hamstring), CB Byron Murphy (ankle), CB Marco Wilson (ankle)

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett said nothing has changed for him in their system other than getting more attention from the media following his strong performances through the first two weeks.

“The only thing that’s different is like everybody’s trying to start talking about me,” Lockett said, via Tim Booth of the Associated Press. “I just want to kind of chill and not be in front of the camera. I just want to kind of do me.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said Lockett has been “under the radar” in the NFL but is someone they recognize as an elite player.

“He has been kind of under the radar in a sense,” Carroll said. “He’s doing pretty good. He’s been compensated really well. We know it. We recognize it. He’s doing just fine.”

Lockett mentioned that he has a “little more freedom” in their offense and is bringing aspects he used in college.

“I’ve been given a little more freedom to be able to do a lot of stuff that I did back in college. And I haven’t had that freedom like I used to,” Lockett said. “So now I’m just more comfortable and being able to do the stuff that I used to do because that’s how I always played.”

for Week 3: WR D’Wayne Eskridge (concussion), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), T Brandon Shell (ankle) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: LB Benson Mayowa (neck)