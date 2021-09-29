NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan notes that CB Josh Norman spit up a little blood following a hit to Packers RB Aaron Jones and is considered day-to-day. Shanahan also didn’t rule out Norman playing this weekend against the Seahawks.

“There’s a possibility,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports. “He had some fluid in his lungs, and I think that was the scare, so he had to go to the hospital. He’s back. He was in our meetings this morning. The way that goes, it’s not like concussion protocol, but he’s got to clear some imaging. He’s got to pass a CT scan to get back to practice. And from what I’m told, that can take anywhere from one day to throughout the week. We just have to keep monitoring that each day as we go.”

Cardinals

Seahawks