NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan notes that CB Josh Norman spit up a little blood following a hit to Packers RB Aaron Jones and is considered day-to-day. Shanahan also didn’t rule out Norman playing this weekend against the Seahawks.
“There’s a possibility,” Shanahan said, via NBC Sports. “He had some fluid in his lungs, and I think that was the scare, so he had to go to the hospital. He’s back. He was in our meetings this morning. The way that goes, it’s not like concussion protocol, but he’s got to clear some imaging. He’s got to pass a CT scan to get back to practice. And from what I’m told, that can take anywhere from one day to throughout the week. We just have to keep monitoring that each day as we go.”
- Regarding why the 49ers didn’t re-sign CB Richard Sherman, Matt Barrows of The Athletic notes that it’s possible CB Josh Norman (bruised lungs) won’t miss time while CBs Dre Kirkpatrick and Ambry Thomas are also on the roster.
- Barrows adds that the 49ers’ largest concern is at nickel cornerback instead of the outside role which Sherman plays.
- Barrows mentions that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has only attempted four passes of over 20-yards thus far. Only Matt Ryan has fewer long pass attempts with three.
Cardinals
- The Cardinals brought in G Deion Calhoun and C Michal Menet for visits on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Arizona also worked out CB Quinton Dunbar, C Hroniss Grasu, G Danny Isidora, G Zack Johnson, DB Sherrick McManis, C Jordan Meridith on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of this group, the Cardinals signed Dunbar to their practice squad.
Seahawks
- The Seahawks worked out TE Ryan Izzo, CB Josh Shaw, and CB Simeon Thomas on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
