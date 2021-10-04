NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is “concerned” for LT Trent Williams , who suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to leave the game. Further testing awaits to determine severity. (Nick Wagoner)

Shanahan said QB Jimmy Garoppolo got his calf stepped on and couldn't plant forward, which led to the shift from Garoppolo to first-round QB Trey Lance. Shanahan said his prognosis is still to be determined. (Matt Barrows)

Garoppolo admitted his leg injury may sideline him for the game against Arizona this week: "Hopefully it will only be a couple of weeks." (Ron Krioichick)

Shanahan admitted Lance might not be as ready to start as they would prefer: “Hopefully Jimmy’s better and (the injury is) not as bad as we think, but Trey is here for a reason. We want to give him a little time. We want him to be fully ready, but you don’t always have that luxury.” (Tim Kawakami)

Shanahan says the team may hold tryouts at kicker this week if K Robbie Gould is unable to play. The extent of his injury is unknown. (Jennifer Lee Chan)

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said the team has to continue to show this hot start is legitimate after beating the Rams for the first time in four years to move to 4-0.

“We have to continue to prove it,” Murray said, via Cardinals.com.” I’m not too worried about what other people think. I think the guys in the locker room understand what we’re doing, what we’re capable of, and where we can take it.”

Cardinals C Rodney Hudson added Murray has impressed his teammates early on this year and is the key to their winning streak.

“He’s playing well,” Hudson said. “It’s his presence and the level of calmness he shows. I think all that brings a certain energy to the huddle when your quarterback is feeling good and playing the way he’s playing. It makes our job easier.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said fourth-round CB Tre Brown should be back from injury shortly and CB Blessuan Austin should be ready to play soon as Seattle tries to fix its secondary: “It’s just ongoing and it’s just not settled yet and I like that the guys are competing.” (Bob Condotta)

Carroll added it is unlikely DE Carlos Dunlap will play Thursday with a sprained toe. (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

will play Thursday with a sprained toe. (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Carroll mentioned he doesn’t know any more about TE Gerald Everett‘s status with regards to coming off the COVID-19 list and DE Darrell Taylor has an ankle issue. (Condotta)