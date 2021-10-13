NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said that QB Kyler Murray has input on the team’s tight end position now that Maxx Williams is out.

“He talks about it a lot,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “He likes to get his opinion out there, for sure, He has a little juice in those conversations.”

Murray said he doesn’t have ill feelings if Kingsbury doesn’t listen to his recommendations at tight end.

“Over the years I’ve just learned, the least you can do is say something,” Murray said. “If it doesn’t get listened to or (used), it is what it is. But I’d be mad at myself if I didn’t say something. I’d rather send a text or say whatever I’ve got to say, and let them do it.”

Cardinals C Rodney Hudson (ribs) will not play in Week 6, per Kingsbury. (Darren Urban)

(ribs) will not play in Week 6, per Kingsbury. (Darren Urban) Kingsbury added LB Chandler Jones (COVID-19) is experiencing symptoms and isn’t expected to play on Sunday. (Urban)

Seahawks

Brady Henderson reports that the Seahawks hosted QB Blake Bortles for a workout on Wednesday but are not currently expected to sign him.

for a workout on Wednesday but are not currently expected to sign him. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said CB Tre Flowers did not request to be released and they felt the need to make a change: “It was time for a change.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

said CB did not request to be released and they felt the need to make a change: “It was time for a change.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Seahawks waived CB Tre Flowers . (NFLTR)

. (NFLTR) Seahawks signed QB Danny Etling to their practice squad. (NFLTR)