NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones called QB Colt McCoy one of the team’s leaders and reinforced the notion that he’s one of the most important presences in the team’s locker room.

“He’s a leader,” Jones said, via the Team’s Website. “I’ll tell a small story. He saw me working on some moves and he was like, ‘Hey Chandler, I’m kind of hesitating on telling you this, but I see you thinking. Stop thinking.’ He said to me, ‘Just go. Just be yourself.’ For someone to step out and have those words of encouragement to someone you know but you really don’t know them, it means a lot and it goes to show what type of person he is.”

McCoy avoided taking credit for Jones’ two-sack day against the Seahawks, instead, he just reiterated that he reminded the All-Pro pass rusher to just go out and play his game.

“Chandler is, he’s usually the best player on the field, right?” McCoy said. “He works at his craft constantly. On the field, in the locker room, he’s practicing moves. What I told him this week – I’m surprised he talked about it – was just, I just appreciate how hard he works. I just told him, he’s a closer. Go get your sacks. Turn your brain off and go.”