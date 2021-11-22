NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said CB Davontae Harris is suffering from a knee sprain. (Nick Wagoner)
Cardinals
Cardinals LB Chandler Jones called QB Colt McCoy one of the team’s leaders and reinforced the notion that he’s one of the most important presences in the team’s locker room.
“He’s a leader,” Jones said, via the Team’s Website. “I’ll tell a small story. He saw me working on some moves and he was like, ‘Hey Chandler, I’m kind of hesitating on telling you this, but I see you thinking. Stop thinking.’ He said to me, ‘Just go. Just be yourself.’ For someone to step out and have those words of encouragement to someone you know but you really don’t know them, it means a lot and it goes to show what type of person he is.”
McCoy avoided taking credit for Jones’ two-sack day against the Seahawks, instead, he just reiterated that he reminded the All-Pro pass rusher to just go out and play his game.
“Chandler is, he’s usually the best player on the field, right?” McCoy said. “He works at his craft constantly. On the field, in the locker room, he’s practicing moves. What I told him this week – I’m surprised he talked about it – was just, I just appreciate how hard he works. I just told him, he’s a closer. Go get your sacks. Turn your brain off and go.”
- Cardinals TE Zach Ertz also was singing McCoy’s praises after he had an efficient day passing the ball in the win: “He’s a great mentor for Kyler, but he’s a great football player, and no one should forget that.” (Darren Urban)
- Cardinals OLB Markus Golden secured his 10th sack of the season on Sunday, earning him a $500,000 incentive. Golden had already reached $500,000 with one incentive and can earn another $1 million with three more sacks. (Field Yates)
Seahawks
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the NFL fined Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf $6,949 for his ejection last week vs. Green Bay.
- According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap was fined $10,300 for throwing a shoe last week.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on if this is the most frustrated he’s been during his tenure as Seattle’s head coach: “Yes, absolutely. It’s not even close.” (John Boyle)
- Carroll noted fourth-round CB Tre Brown has a torn patella tendon. He added RB Rashaad Penny felt something in his hamstring after a big run. (Curtis Crabtree)
