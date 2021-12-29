NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

Seahawks

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny believes he should be a big piece of the team moving forward. He’s been able to get healthy and has had a few big rushing games in the final year of his deal.

“Hope so,” Penny said, via Adam Jude. “I mean, I come out to win games and help contribute. I think that’s the number one thing for me and, again, staying injury-free. And just being positive and doing whatever it takes to help the team win. That’s all it is.”

Penny thinks the key for him is just staying healthy.

“This journey for me is far from over,” Penny said. “I knew what I could do. I mean, again, it’s just I was never on the field. It’s unfortunate, but I’m thankful for whatever I’ve been doing these last few weeks. I couldn’t have done it without these guys giving me an opportunity to show what I can do and just never giving up on me.”

The Seahawks worked out WR Jaylen Smith on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Seattle also brought in RB Reggie Corbin for a visit. (Aaron Wilson)