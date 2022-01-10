NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan praised QB Jimmy Garoppolo for being able to bounce back from a costly interception and lead the team to the win in overtime: “Jimmy’s always been pretty good at bouncing back from picks. It’s tough when you try to run the ball a ton and you don’t get in a rhythm…To come back and lead us down there over 80 yards to send us into overtime, he was unbelievable today.” (Cam Inman)

praised QB for being able to bounce back from a costly interception and lead the team to the win in overtime: “Jimmy’s always been pretty good at bouncing back from picks. It’s tough when you try to run the ball a ton and you don’t get in a rhythm…To come back and lead us down there over 80 yards to send us into overtime, he was unbelievable today.” (Cam Inman) Shanahan said the team had a pretty good idea that Garoppolo was healthy enough to start, though he wouldn’t have hesitated to put in first-round QB Trey Lance if Garoppolo was injured: “We had a pretty good idea. Jimmy had a good week. Just from my eyes, it didn’t affect him at all. If he was hurt in the game, I wouldn’t have hesitated (to put in Lance)” (Inman)

if Garoppolo was injured: “We had a pretty good idea. Jimmy had a good week. Just from my eyes, it didn’t affect him at all. If he was hurt in the game, I wouldn’t have hesitated (to put in Lance)” (Inman) Shanahan said third-round CB Ambry Thomas “made a believer” out of him: “He’s definitely made a believer out of me. And I would not believe he could have with the way things started off (for Thomas).” (Matt Barrows)

“made a believer” out of him: “He’s definitely made a believer out of me. And I would not believe he could have with the way things started off (for Thomas).” (Matt Barrows) Garoppolo said the come-from-behind win against the Rams to make the playoffs was something he won’t forget for a while: “Lot of emotions, ups and downs. To come back like we did, it took everything. I felt it after the game, and guys in the locker room did too. It was one of those game you won’t forget anytime soon.” (Inman)

Garoppolo called WR Jauan Jennings a guy the team trusts in crucial situations: “Jauan’s one of those guys the moment isn’t too big for him. He’s ready for it. You see in the huddle in his eyes when the guy is ready for it. Jauan doesn’t blink and you love having that for crucial situations.” (Inman)

a guy the team trusts in crucial situations: “Jauan’s one of those guys the moment isn’t too big for him. He’s ready for it. You see in the huddle in his eyes when the guy is ready for it. Jauan doesn’t blink and you love having that for crucial situations.” (Inman) Shanahan said LT Trent Williams did everything he could to play: “He was heartbroken when he couldn’t. He got up here early in the morning, wasn’t able to do it, wasn’t healthy enough and I’m just glad that we’re giving him another chance to come back.” (Wagoner)

Cardinals

ESPN’s Seth Walder reports the Arizona Cardinals are hiring Joe Andruzzi as a football analytics assistant.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll thinks he will return next year and expects his conversations with owner Jody Allen to be standard.

“Like we’ve always had,” Carroll said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “Really pointed at figuring things out. She’s very analytical and she wants to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can possibly do to get everything right. She’s a terrifically completive person in that regard and she doesn’t want any stone unturned. Exactly the way I look at it. I just feel so connected to that thought that that’s what we do, but to have your owner talk that same way, that’s a competitive perspective.

“It goes back to the old line we used to have: We’re in a relentless pursuit of finding a competitive edge in everything we’re doing. That’s what is. That’s what she represents. So we’ll try to do a great job of exchanging the information and setting the course for making sure that we give ourselves the best chance to be champions.”