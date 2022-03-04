NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers GM John Lynch said the team wasn’t going to close the door on re-signing CB Jason Verrett.

“We are keeping it open,” Lynch said, via NBC Sports.

Lynch acknowledged Verrett’s injury history while praising his talent level and athletic ability.

“That position, you can’t have enough of them, and Jason is a really good one, when healthy. His problem has been staying healthy.”

Verrett has only started more than four games in two seasons since the Chargers made him a first-round pick in 2014.

“J.V., his emotions are real and they’re strong,” Lynch said. “So when he’s playing great, you feel it. The lows are low. He’s had so many injuries, he gets devastated when these things happen and it doesn’t seem fair, so he’s been through a lot.”

Lynch said the team is monitoring Verrett’s rehab schedule and progress made in physical therapy this offseason.

“We’re interested to see — we hear, talking to him, and talking to his agent, he really has a want to get back and so we’ll monitor that closely and see where he’s at,” Lynch said. “We’ll see if that’s a possibility.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury compared coaching in the NFL to when he was with Texas Tech, which required more of his attention during the offseason.

“I tell everybody and I’m not making this up, I would do anything before I went back to that,” Kingsbury said, via Tyler Drake of Arionza Sports. “Like I would do any job. It’s full time now with the social media and you’re either tweeting, calling, facetiming and there’s like this constant anxiety, because if you’re not doing it, the university down the street is. It just never goes away. (In the NFL), when you’re done with the football, you’re done, you go live your life. College, it just never goes away.”

As for the contract situation with Kyler Murray, Kingsbury confirmed that he and GM Steve Keim are “all-in” on the quarterback after moving up to No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“The relationship is great,” Kingsbury said. “(General manager Steve Keim) and I literally banked our careers on him. When you take a guy No. 1 and trade away a top-10 pick from the year before (quarterback Josh Rosen), that’s never been done, and you’re all-in.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that they expect veteran LB Bobby Wagner to be back next season. Wagner is entering the final year of his contract.

“We expect to play with Bobby,” Carroll said, via ProFootballTalk. “We love playing with Bobby. He’s been a great player, another great season. At this time of year, there’s a lot of guys that are in the position where we got to figure out where everybody fits together, and Bobby’s been such a steady part of it. We’d love to be able to play with him, so we’ll work towards that. If we can do that, we’ll do it.”