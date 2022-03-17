NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows explains why there hasn’t been much of a trade market for QB Jimmy Garoppolo so far, saying the only team that’s shown interest has been the Colts and everyone else is waiting on a potential Deshaun Watson trade.
- Barrows adds Garoppolo’s shoulder injury is also a complicating factor. The final reason is that not many teams view Garoppolo as a long-term answer at the position.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the 49ers are not placing a restricted tender on DE Kentavius Street.
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the 49ers were interested in OLB Chandler Jones before he signed with the Raiders on Wednesday.
- The 49ers received five compensatory picks, including two third-round selections for minority coaching hires, two sixth-round picks, and one seventh-round pick. (Eric Branch)
- 49ers DT Hassan Ridgeway‘s one year, $1.8 million deal includes a $350,000 signing bonus and $650,000 of his $1.035 million base salary is guaranteed. He can also earn up to $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $700,000 in playing time plus sacks incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Cardinals
- Cardinals RB James Conner, who re-signed to a three-year, $21 million deal, said he quickly fell in love with Arizona after signing to the organization last offseason: “I feel in love with the place. I fell in love with Arizona and I fell in love with the organization.” (Bob McManaman)
- Cardinals QB Colt McCoy‘s two-year $7.5 million contract includes a $2.5 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.25 million and $3.75 million. His 2022 base and $2.25 million of his 2023 base are fully guaranteed and there are up to $1.75 million in annual incentives for playing time and wins. (Aaron Wilson)
Seahawks
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks and Colts could be potential destinations should the Browns decide to move on from QB Baker Mayfield.
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said they “loved” QB Drew Lock in the draft when he was coming out. (Andrew Siciliano)
- Carroll said QB Colin Kaepernick reached out to him directly: “Does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does. Is it here or somewhere else? I don’t know.” (Adam Jude)
- Carroll said the decision to release LB Bobby Wagner was hard: “Heartbreaking decision to make. We LOVE Bobby Wagner. Hall of Famer. Will be on the stadium. We had to make a tough decision. We wish him the best. We love him to death.” (Aaron Levine)
- Patriots free-agent OT Trent Brown is scheduled to visit the Seahawks, but notes there are other teams currently in the mix for his services: “As you know I got a visit to Seattle tomorrow. Patriots are still in the mix. I’m still open to weighing other contenders. I’m just trying to see all that will present itself to me right now.” (Josina Anderson)
- Seahawks GM John Schneider was under the impression QB Russell Wilson would not sign another extension with the team, which prompted the move. (Brady Henderson)
- Schneider added they’ll continue to explore options at quarterback, but they have “a ton” of confidence in Lock. (Grant Gordon)
- Seahawks DT Al Woods‘ two-year, $9 million contract includes a $3.5 million signing bonus and $1.23 million of his 2022 base salary is fully guaranteed. He can also earn $30,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Doug Kyed)
- Seahawks CB Artie Burns‘ one-year, $2.035 million deal included a $1 million signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Seahawks OLB Uchenna Nwosu‘s two-year, $19.055 million contract includes a $9.5 million signing bonus, and his $1.035 million salary in 2022 salary is guaranteed. He can also earn $30,000 in per-game roster bonuses and up to $500,000 in playing time incentives for both years of his deal. (Doug Kyed)
