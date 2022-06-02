NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans said that QB Trey Lance has impressed this offseason and he’s looking forward to seeing how he can help the team.

“He’s zipping it past us a lot, so he’s making it tough on us,” Ryans said, via Mercury News. “It’s good to see him come into his own role as a leader and take control of the team. We’re fired up for Trey and what he can do for us.”

49ers DB Talanoa Hufanga added that Lance has been great for the team and said that he’s excited that he’s on to share a locker room with him.

“Trey’s been tremendous,” Hufanga said. “Being a rookie with him (last year) was awesome. To get his insight as a quarterback and see what they’re looking for, and what he can do on the field, it’s outstanding. You love to go against that competition each and every day,” Hufanga added. “We’re excited to have him.”

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo notes 49ers C Alex Mack wouldn’t have received the $500,000 guaranteed amount from his base salary had he retired before the deal was reworked. It was converted to a roster bonus to be paid this month as a “parting gift” from the organization.

Cardinals

Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin recently appeared on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and discussed where things stand for him following the departure of RB Chase Edmonds to the Dolphins.

“Everything’s really slowing down,” Benjamin said. “(Running backs coach James Saxon) talks about it quite a bit as far as how much things have changed since I was a rookie with the COVID year, how I had to learn versus what’s going on now. It’s my first time seeing rookies on the field during OTAs. My job here is just to go in day by day just doing what I can do to get better, (doing) what I can do to be on the field alongside James and whoever else they want to put out there. This is the opportunity and this is where it starts and I’m more than ready for it. My job is just to be ready, and when that time comes and show that.”

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Cardinals were one of seven other teams that tried to claim DL John Cominsky after the Falcons cut him. The Lions had the highest waiver priority.

Per PFN's Aaron Wilson, there's guarded optimism from league sources about an extension for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray being worked out this summer.

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett admitted that there will be “a lot of differences” to their option without Russell Wilson but are working to understand what they must improve on in OTAs.

“There’s going to be a lot of differences, I think,” Lockett said, via SeahawksWire. “Just being able to understand football and understanding what we all have in the room and understanding what we are all really good at and what we all need to work on. All those things come into play during OTAs.”

Lockett mentioned that QBs Drew Lock, Geno Smith, and Jacob Eason are doing well in practice.

“I think Drew is doing good, I think Geno is doing good, I think Eason is doing good. Whatever happens is going to happen at the end of the day but as a whole, we all just want to make sure that we are doing our part. And I think everybody is doing that so far.”

Lockett pointed out that he played with two rotating quarterbacks in high school and college. In the end, he thinks the competition will do well for each of their options.

“It always worked out,” Lockett said. “So I think that it’s something that’s new but it’s something that’s interesting to see when it comes to that competitive nature. Two people, three people being able to compete for a spot.”