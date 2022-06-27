NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DL Arik Armstead expects “great things” from second-year QB Trey Lance and is confident in the offensive players around him.

“I’m expecting great things from him,” Armstead said, via 49ersWebZone. “I’m excited to see what he’s going to do, but he’s not alone when he takes the field. Our team is very talented, and it’s not just ‘The Trey Lance Show.’ He’s surrounded by a lot of talented, great players, and we’re all going to go out there and do what we can to help us win games. It’s not just going to be on his shoulders.”

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons said that he wants to exert himself as a leader around the locker room now entering his third year in the league.

“I definitely want to exert myself as a leader because that’s who I’ve always been,” Simmons said, via Luke Lyddon of 12News. “I don’t really have a problem saying something to anyone because, at the end of the day, I am not trying to be anybody’s friend. We’re all trying to get to the Lombardi trophy.”

Simmons expects himself to become one of the best players in the NFL.

“I’m my biggest critic,” Simmons said. “My expectation for myself is to be the best in the game, ever. Why not dream big and be the best player to ever touch the NFL? Until I get as close to that as possible or reach that, then those expectations won’t be met and I won’t stop working.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury thinks that becoming a leader is the “next step” for Simmons in order to become an All-Pro caliber player.

“I think to become what he wants to be, which is the All-Pro, Pro-Bowl type player, I think leadership is the next step for him,” Kingsbury said. “To be that guy you have to do everything right all the time and have a great work ethic and understand the system inside and out. I think he understands where he has to get to have that type of credibility on the field.”

Seahawks