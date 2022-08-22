NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked about his evaluation of RB Trey Sermon during his appearance in the team’s most recent preseason game.

“It’s about what I thought,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I was glad that he was able to start the game and help us out through that. And it didn’t last that long, but he took advantage of the plays that he had.”

Shanahan also complimented rookie running backs Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price, adding that both need to continue working on their game.

“Yeah, I thought they all had a couple of good runs where they did break some tackles and create,” Shanahan said. “I thought they also had some holes that they missed where it’s not blocked great, but we have to get at least a yard on a couple of those. They all got running skills, so they do good jobs when they get the ball a number of times, but just trying to make them all be complete all-around backs to where they know their assignments and protections, know all the right techniques, and the handoffs, know the way to line up in the formations, not having to ask the quarterbacks and stuff like that. And those are things we’re constantly trying to work on with all those young backs.”

Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals announced DL J.J. Watt will miss the team’s trip to Tennessee this week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said rookie DE Boye Mafe has a shoulder strain. Rookie RB Ken Walker is also still in recovery from a hernia procedure with no timetable to return. (Bob Condotta)

said rookie DE has a shoulder strain. Rookie RB is also still in recovery from a hernia procedure with no timetable to return. (Bob Condotta) Carroll is optimistic about the return of WR Dee Eskridge to practice: “He looked really, really explosive today. That’s just the way he always shows it. We’ve got three weeks to get this knocked out. We’ll see if he can contribute.” (Brady Henderson)

to practice: “He looked really, really explosive today. That’s just the way he always shows it. We’ve got three weeks to get this knocked out. We’ll see if he can contribute.” (Brady Henderson) Carroll reiterated that OL Damien Lewis suffered a high-ankle sprain and didn’t tear any ligaments. Carroll said it’s a “really positive thing, but it’s not going to be a long time.” (Henderson)