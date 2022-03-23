NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Baker Mayfield

49ers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the 49ers aren’t in a big hurry to get a trade done with QB Jimmy Garoppolo and budgeted to carry his $26 million cap hit for a while this offseason. That’s good because Garoppolo’s market is slow and Fowler mentions teams seem leery of his shoulder injury.
- Fowler adds 2021 first-round QB Trey Lance has gotten the impression behind the scenes he will be the team’s starter in 2022.
- 49ers CB Charvarius Ward‘s three-year, $40.5 million deal includes a $12.025 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.035 million, $13.56 million and $12.56 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- His 2022 base salary is guaranteed and $5 million of his 2023 base is fully guaranteed with the remainder guaranteed for injury and fully guaranteed on April 1, 2023.
- Ward can also earn $340,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses and a $500,000 incentive for earning a Pro Bowl, first- or second-team All-Pro selection. (Aaron Wilson)
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Cardinals want to add another receiver and are open to bringing back WR A.J. Green.
- He adds Arizona is open to making a splash, though, and specifically mentions Rams free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- Cardinals LB Dennis Gardeck signed a three-year, $10 million deal that includes a $2 million signing bonus, $3.75 million guaranteed, and salaries of $1.25 million, $3.27 million, and $2.46 million. The deal also includes an annual $20,000 per game active roster bonus and up to $625,000 in sack escalators in 2023 and 2024. (Aaron Wilson)
- Cardinals LS Aaron Brewer re-signed with the team on a one-year, $1.272 million contract that included a $152,500 signing bonus and a salary of $1.12 million. (Aaron Wilson)
Seahawks
- PFN’s Tony Pauline says there are no trades on the imminent horizon for Browns QB Baker Mayfield.
- He adds the Seahawks have bounced around the idea of trading for Mayfield but there’s no rush to do a deal right now. A deal for Mayfield might not materialize until right before the NFL draft.
- Pauline also points out the Browns have painted themselves into a corner as they have to get rid of Mayfield. He expects any team interested in Mayfield to ask Cleveland to take on a chunk of his $18.858 million salary for 2022.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Seahawks would like to bring back DE Rasheem Green and have also expressed interest in re-signing LT Duane Brown, though both have other suitors.
- The Seahawks re-signed DL Quinton Jefferson for two years at $9.5 million with $5.175 million guaranteed, a $4 million signing bonus with $1.175 million guaranteed, $20,000 per game in active roster bonuses annually, and a $750,000 playtime and sacks incentive annually. (Aaron Wilson)
- The team also re-signed RB Rashaad Penny to a one-year, $5.75 million deal that includes $5.075 million guaranteed, a $4 million signing bonus, a base salary of $1.07 million guaranteed, and $40,000 per game in active roster bonuses. The contract also includes a $750,000 incentive for rushing yards, receiving yards, and touchdowns. (Aaron Wilson)
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told the media that the team plans to re-sign QB Geno Smith and will explore options after the trade of QB Russell Wilson, which Carroll adds he didn’t want to make: “I had no intention of making a move at all. I fought for the logic of that for a good while, until it didn’t seem meaningful to stick with that.” (Bob Condotta)
