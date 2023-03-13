NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Sean McVay, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Ryan Fowler reports that Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo has formally met with the 49ers, Cardinals, and Ravens.

Cardinals

Ryan Fowler reports the Cardinals have a top 30 visit scheduled with Florida State S Jammie Robinson.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said during a recent press conference that he is committed to coaching for many years to come.

“When you go through some of the things that we went through last year, you can really get lost in things becoming a burden more than a blessing,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “When you really take a step back and get a chance to reflect, sometimes that reflection is best served after the humbling experiences and the challenging experiences.”

“To say that as a competitor that that’s something that I would have felt comfortable walking away with, no,” Mcvay continued. “I would not have felt comfortable walking away from a situation where I think I owed more to the people than that. I’m really committed to not having this become a story every year. Because I know that’s probably something that people are asking or wondering, and I don’t take that lightly. That was why the reflection because there was never a doubt whether you wanted to coach again. It’s really just, ‘Are you going to be able to have the appropriate perspective to be the best version of yourself for the players and the coaches?’ And I feel confident that that can exist moving forward.”

“Let’s not try to write the story before we’ve even opened up the first page of the book,” McVay concluded. “Let’s figure out what we can do with the circumstances.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said S Jamal Adams is making progress in his return from injury and added that he should be on schedule to get back next year.

“He’s making his progress, he’s doing his stuff,” Carroll said, via Seahawks Wire. “We’ll see him in the next week or so in person, so we’re anxious to get connected with him. But when he came out and visited with our guys and checked in, everything was going the way it was supposed to go. This is a difficult recovery. We went through this with Jimmy (Graham), so we’ve been through it before. It’s really intricate, they’ve got to do a really good job,” Carroll continued. “Again, it’s always that you’ve got to avoid the setbacks. So long as we can do that, he should be on schedule to get back.”

