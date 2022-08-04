NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Sean McVay, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DE Nick Bosa doesn’t see any reason why QB Trey Lance can’t succeed with all the playmakers around him.

“He’s got all the help,” Bosa said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He just needs to — I mean, I’m not going to give him advice like I’m a QB coach — but I think if he doesn’t make big mistakes then we’re going to be in good shape.”

“Our mindset is always the same as a defense,” Bosa added. “But I think he’s probably in the best position you can be in as a first-year [starting] quarterback with a defense like us and a good O-line and a bunch of weapons, Aiyuk, Deebo and George and everybody else.”

Cardinals

SI.com’s Aaron Decker notes Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin got the bulk of the first-team reps with RB James Conner taking a maintenance day on Wednesday.

got the bulk of the first-team reps with RB taking a maintenance day on Wednesday. Regarding Cardinals WR Marquise Brown‘s recent arrest for criminal speeding, HC Kliff Kingsbury responded that the receiver has “got to be better than that.” (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay went in depth when asked about the potential broadcast opportunities he turned down to stay and coach the Rams this season.

“I’m still 36 years old,” he said via the Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “They asked me if I see myself doing it when I’m 65, 70. I’ve always had an interest in the other stuff because I love football so much. But what I would say is there were some opportunities. It never got to where I even took a meeting because what is so fulfilling to me about coaching right now is the stuff where you’re dealing with people, pouring into the players, getting to work with coaches to be able to collaborate. There’s such a huge amount of emotion after you’re able to do something like what we were able to do as a team, to be able to see the happiness and the joy. When you let the emotion settle, it’s flattering to have those other opportunities and offers. Financially, it’s incredible that those things come your way. Will there be a time when that ends up happening? Maybe, and I’m definitely interested in that.

“But I’m nowhere close to feeling like I don’t want to coach. This offseason has really reminded me of what I love so much about it. I was reminded of that even before we won the Super Bowl last year. When it gets back to taking a step outside some of the things that you lost your way a little bit about and just becoming more about, ‘Why do you love coaching and doing these things?’ It’s to lead better. It’s to use the platform the right way to influence and affect people in a positive way. That, to me, is where it’s really enjoyable. You’ve got people who you love doing it with.

“It never got close to (taking another job), but that would be how it all unfolded. But it is nice. Everybody likes being chased a little bit, so it’s kind of nice to hear that stuff. I do think down the road I want to do that. But any of the meetings, I didn’t want to disingenuously meet with people when I knew I was going to coach, so it never even got to the point where I took any of those meetings. But the interest and some of the potential offers were there.”

The Rams are happy with how WR Van Jefferson ‘s surgery went and believe he has a chance to return for the team’s opener on September 8th. Los Angeles won’t pressure him to return too quickly to return, however. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

‘s surgery went and believe he has a chance to return for the team’s opener on September 8th. Los Angeles won’t pressure him to return too quickly to return, however. (Jourdan Rodrigue) Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford didn’t suffer any sort of setback and remains on the team’s management process. Stafford did not throw in camp Wednesday but worked out on the side. (Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that RB Rashaad Penny has shown up to training camp in the “best condition that he’s ever been.”

“I think this is the best condition that he’s ever been and I know he’s going to be flying,” said Carroll, via Brady Henderson.

Carroll mentioned that Penny is showing off his speed in practice after showing up to camp weighing in at 237 pounds.

“Rashaad is in great shape,” Carroll said. “Two-thirty-seven he weighed. Just cut and sharp and fast and excited because he had such a great offseason. He looked terrific. He couldn’t wait to get out here and just run. He really wanted to show us that he could go, and he looked just like he did when we finished up at the end, so that was really fun to see that.”

As for RB Chris Carson‘s retirement, Carroll said it “breaks my heart” to not have him back this offseason.

“I loved him on our team,” Carroll said. “It breaks my heart to not have him again, particularly with how we’re going about it.”