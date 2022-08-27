NFC Notes: 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, Saquon Barkley

49ers GM John Lynch expressed confidence in third-year WR Brandon Aiyuk and thinks it’s going to be “his year.”

“I don’t know if anyone’s worked harder this offseason,” Lynch said, via Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports. “You talk about a kid who has made a giant leap and some guys you hope that this is his year. I know it’s going to be Brandon’s year because of the work he’s put in and because, you know, when a guy is just doing it every day, that translates to the field, and it translates to game time.”

Lynch added that Aiyuk has spent a lot of time with QB Trey Lance this offseason to develop their chemistry.

“Really excited for him,” Lynch said. “And he’s earned that with the way he’s worked, and he’s also smart. He hung out with his quarterback all offseason. So their chemistry is incredible right now, and it’s going to be fun to watch that come into fruition as we start this season.”