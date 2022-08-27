NFC Notes: 49ers, Cowboys, Giants, Saquon Barkley

49ers
49ers GM John Lynch expressed confidence in third-year WR Brandon Aiyuk and thinks it’s going to be “his year.”
“I don’t know if anyone’s worked harder this offseason,” Lynch said, via Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports. “You talk about a kid who has made a giant leap and some guys you hope that this is his year. I know it’s going to be Brandon’s year because of the work he’s put in and because, you know, when a guy is just doing it every day, that translates to the field, and it translates to game time.”
Lynch added that Aiyuk has spent a lot of time with QB Trey Lance this offseason to develop their chemistry.
“Really excited for him,” Lynch said. “And he’s earned that with the way he’s worked, and he’s also smart. He hung out with his quarterback all offseason. So their chemistry is incredible right now, and it’s going to be fun to watch that come into fruition as we start this season.”
Cowboys
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the team’s plans following the loss of LT Tyron Smith for the season due to torn hamstring: “The good news is we addressed it in the draft. From the get-go we said Tyler Smith is our future left tackle, the future might just be sooner than later. Its not unlike with Dak, he had to step up when Tony got hurt.” (Jon Machota)
- John Shipley of SI reports that the Cowboys are interested in Jaguars OT Walker Little as a potential replacement for Smith.
Giants
Giants RB Saquon Barkley continues to field questions on if he has been preparing for Week 1, saying that it was getting back to training camp that was always his first concern.
“I wouldn’t really say that Week 1 is the one I circled. It was kind of just camp. Just football in general. I was so excited to get back. Fresh start. New faces. Familiar faces,” Barkley told reporters, via GiantsWire.com. “Even though it was long, and it was tiring, in a weird way you kind of love the grind of camp. And that’s where you kind of build your team together and find out where you need to work on. Find out what things we’re capitalizing on in camp and take that onto the season. So, that’s been my mindset it was never really circling Week 1 or a certain game. It’s just really coming into camp and attacking that day. And attack that process. And get better every day. I’m really ready. If I have to compare it to last year, way beyond what I was before. It’s not even close.”
- Giants HC Brian Daboll revealed that OL Shane Lemieux will likely not be ready for Week 1, while OLB Azeez Ojulari‘s availability remains unclear. (Pat Leonard)
