NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill spoke about the future of the team during Ossenfort’s introductory press conference.

“We’re not just collecting talent, we’re going to build a team,” Ossenfort said, via AZCardinals.com. “Ego will not be tolerated in this organization. (We want) people that are willing to put the team first every step of the way.”

The part about ego in particular drew attention, and Bidwill noted it was something they touched on that was important to him during the interview process.