NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him.
- He adds there’s a good chance San Francisco needs multiple quarterbacks due to injuries in 2023 and Lance very well could see a lot of action in the end.
- 49ers second-round DE Drake Jackson faded down the stretch as a rookie, so Barrows expects the team to look harder at bringing back veterans like Charles Omenihu, Jordan Willis or Samson Ebukam as insurance to start across from Nick Bosa.
- Barrows notes the 49ers will probably pick up WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s fifth-year option. He’s far less sure about DT Javon Kinlaw, who has an extensive injury history.
- Should the 49ers lose DC DeMeco Ryans to another team’s head coaching gig, Barrows says former Broncos HC Vic Fangio would be a strong candidate to replace him, as he lives in the Bay Area right now and has a good relationship with HC Kyle Shanahan.
Cardinals
New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill spoke about the future of the team during Ossenfort’s introductory press conference.
“We’re not just collecting talent, we’re going to build a team,” Ossenfort said, via AZCardinals.com. “Ego will not be tolerated in this organization. (We want) people that are willing to put the team first every step of the way.”
The part about ego in particular drew attention, and Bidwill noted it was something they touched on that was important to him during the interview process.
“I think it is related, (but) it was described in a different way,” Bidwill added. “We need more accountability. That is something Monti and I talked about and it’s clear that is going to be an emphasis here.”
- Bidwill said that the future of WR DeAndre Hopkins is something that Ossenfort will also evaluate in the coming weeks. (Darren Urban)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said that the team’s coaching staff will remain intact this offseason. Carroll did note assistant HC Sean Desai is interviewing with the Browns but Cleveland elected to go a different direction at defensive coordinator. (Brady Henderson)
- Carroll said the team loves QB Geno Smith and wants to bring him back, but stopped short of guaranteeing that he will be back in Seattle next year: “We’ve got our guy and we need to hopefully work things out so he’s with us.” (Henderson)
- Carroll believes the team overplayed DL Poona Ford, who usually lines up at nose tackle but played more in the three/five technique this year: “I think we wore him down quite a bit because he did have to play a lot.” (Henderson)
- Carroll added S Jamal Adams‘ recovery will go into the summer. Adams is currently jogging on the treadmill and walking without crutches: “We’ll just have to wait and see how it goes. But that’s not one where he’s going to bounce back and be ready next month…It’s going to take him a while.” (Henderson)
