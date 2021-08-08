NFC Notes: 49ers, Falcons, Panthers

49ers

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans said the team doesn’t want to rush DE Nick Bosa‘s rehab.

“The main thing for Bosa is just him taking the time to make sure he has the confidence in his knee to go out there and perform at a high level,” Ryans said, via NFL.com. “Once he gets, you know, the reps he needs, gets the confidence in his knee and he’ll be fine.” 49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Josh Rosen has taken “a couple of steps back” after a solid start to camp. ( said QBhas taken “a couple of steps back” after a solid start to camp. ( Eric Branch

49ers’ Arden Key on being waived by the DEon being waived by the Raiders in April: “I wanted to get out of there.” ( Eric Branch

Falcons

Falcons RB Qadree Ollison is set up to be the primary backup to Mike Davis this season and is just one injury away from seeing a large role. To prepare this offseason, Ollison worked with trainer Nate Meadows, who specializes in biomechanics and essentially retaught Ollison how to run — kind of a big deal for a running back.

“Applying force horizontally as opposed to vertically and that’s what the biggest change was,” Meadows said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “I’m teaching Q negative acceleration and how to apply force in a greater angle, a greater leaning forward angle so now we’re running forward instead of running up and down and that takes strength to do that. So not only now am I putting him in a situation to force him to do what I want, I’m also increasing his strength at the same time.”

Ollison is a big back at 6-1 and 230+ pounds but Falcons RB coach Desmond Kitchings commented on how he has looked more explosive so far at training camp.

“His body, he’s leaner,” Kitchings said. “So he’s showing a little more explosiveness in this training camp. He’s a physical runner anyway, so these padded practices, he’s been able to show that.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said there is still no timetable on a return for OT Kaleb McGary . (Rothstein)

said there is still no timetable on a return for OT . (Rothstein) Smith said DT Tyeler Davison and P Dom Maggio are both working through injuries that are not expected to be long-term. He also commented on released P Sterling Hofrichter , who is rehabbing an injury, saying it is “not the end of the road for him.” (Rothstein)

and P are both working through injuries that are not expected to be long-term. He also commented on released P , who is rehabbing an injury, saying it is “not the end of the road for him.” (Rothstein) Falcons QB Matt Ryan praised how 2020 first-round CB A.J. Terrell has grown since his rookie season: “There was a constant evolution, and it still hasn’t stopped. That wasn’t surprising, but it’s the most encouraging thing I’ve seen. That growth hasn’t plateaued. He keeps getting a little bit better every day.” (Scott Bair)

Panthers

Panthers C Matt Paradis left practice with back tightness on Sunday. He has a scheduled veteran’s day off on Monday. (David Newton)