NFC Notes: 49ers, Giants, Rams, Stetson Bennett

49ers

San Francisco signed CB Isaac Yiadom in the offseason after Yiadom finally saw his chance to make an impact outside of special teams for the Saints last season. He recalled the moment of subbing in for New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore to make a game-changing play and talked about how he’s built off that great moment.

“Mentally, I said, ‘Eff it. I’m gonna go out there, and I’m gonna put it out there and have no regrets,'” Yiadom said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “If I see something, I’m not going to think twice about it.’ And that’s exactly what I did. I played fast.”

“I think I just had an opportunity last year, and I ran with it. I had a really good offseason going into last year and I got a chance to play. And it just takes one play.”

Giants

Just after the start of training camp, the Giants signed G Greg Van Roten to add veteran stability to the room. Van Roten cited his past with OL coach Carmen Bricillo as a reason New York was a great fit, and he believes he has a few more seasons left in the tank.

“I had my best year of my career with Carm. So happy to be back around him. He’s a great like X’s and O’s coach, really does a good job of marrying like the run game with the pass game schematically,” Van Roten said, via Dan Benton of the Giants Wire. “So, you’re never at a disadvantage as an offensive lineman so it’s a good system to play in. He does a really good job communicating like the expectations. Obviously, him being here, Jermaine being here, familiarity, a little bit, with the system it just felt like a natural fit for me.”

“I got a few years left in me. We’ll see how this year goes and then hopefully stack a few more.”

Rams

With Rams backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo suspended for the first two games of the season, QB Stetson Bennett will likely fill in until the veteran returns. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay detailed Bennett’s speed as a unique wrinkle he can add to the offense.

“[H[e had some really good reps [and] some things where we can be a little bit cleaner, but what you do see from Stetson is the athleticism,” McVay said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “If we lose contain up front, he can break it and make plays with his legs and I think that’s good for whether it’s our first group or our second group to understand because there’s going to be some guys like that on the schedule that we can’t get lulled to sleep and just thinking they’re always going to be in that spot if we lose the integrity of our rush lanes.”