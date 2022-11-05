NFC Notes: 49ers, Jeff Wilson, Rams, Cam Akers, Seahawks, Geno Smith

49ers

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson revealed to the media that he asked the 49ers for a trade, which led to him landing in Miami.

“It was something that I asked (for),” Wilson said via the Phinsider. “There’s a lot of love over there, so they understand. They understand the situation, so they knew where I was and where I was trying to go. So it was a (mutual) agreement thing.”

49ers GM John Lynch was happy with the Dolphins offering a fifth-round pick for Wilson.

“Miami came hard probably yesterday,” Lynch told reporters on Tuesday. “But then all the way down to this morning and a fifth is kind of where Kyle and I had it set, and they ended up giving it. And at that point, we felt like as hard as it was, (we did it).”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay is expecting WR Cooper Kupp to play in Week 9, as well as RB Cam Akers who the team decided not to move at the trade deadline.

“We’re a better team when he ends up being the guy that we know,” McVay said of Akers, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “Sometimes, you got to be able to work through things and have good conversations. … The most important thing for us is he’s back.”

McVay continued to comment on the return of Akers: “We’re a better team when he ends up being the guy that we know….Sometimes you got to be able to work through things and have good conversations…. The most important thing for us is he’s back.” (Gary Klein)

McVay also expects C Brian Allen and WR Van Jefferson to play on Sunday. (Sarah Barshop)

and WR to play on Sunday. (Sarah Barshop) The Rams are also expanding the role of assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown, who will now help RB coach Ra’Shaad Samples with the running game, according to McVay: “Ra’Shaad is still going to be coaching the running backs. Thomas Brown, as the assistant head coach you ask him to be able to do a handful of roles. There will be times when he’s working with the running backs and tight ends, really our offense as a whole. Thomas has always kind of had a role where, as an assistant head coach – coaching those tight ends and obviously he’s coached the backs before, he’s got kind of an ability to move around. Ra’Shaad will still be doing that as well. The more you can take advantage of the great coaches that we have in this building and also maximize some of the histories that Thomas has with that group, in particular, there might be some moments where it’s good for him to be able to inject. That has been consistent throughout – and his wisdom, and (his) ability to continue to mentorRa’Shaad and a lot of our coaches. He and I bounce things off of one another, but that’s kind of the approach that we’re going to take.” (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith, who is playing under a one-year, $3.5 million deal, said he is not looking ahead to a possible contract extension and is focused on the current season.

“I don’t really live my life like that,” Smith said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I’m always focused on what I’ve got to do today and tomorrow. Those things will come. Time will tell. Time will tell with all that. But for me, I’ve just got to stay focused on what I’m doing in here and that’s working hard and leading this team and going out there and competing to get wins.”

Smith thinks being a leading candidate for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award is a product of having an opportunity to play.

“I think it’s just me having a chance to play now,” Smith said. “The attention and all that stuff, I’m not really feeling it. I’ve just been focused on what I’m doing inside this building. But I think it’s more so just people seeing me play. I haven’t played in a bunch of years aside from preseason, and I think people are now getting a chance to see me play in this type of offense with these types of players and I think it’s more so just all of us doing well more than just myself.”

Smith doesn’t consider his ascent to be shocking and points out that he’s been productive since his time in college at West Virginia.

“I didn’t just get this good over the course of one offseason. I think that’s mostly narrative and a lot of that stuff is media driven, but when it comes down to me, people where I’m from know who I am. West Virginia, I just got inducted into the [school’s] hall of fame, so people in college football know who I am. The New York Jets as well, the Giants, the Chargers and Seattle. So people have continued to let me know that if I just keep working hard that things will happen for you, and that’s what I did.”

The Seahawks have officially ruled out WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) and LB Darrell Taylor (groin) from Week 9.