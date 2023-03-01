NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cardinals, Seahawks, Jamal Adams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch revealed his offseason communications with QB Tom Brady.

“I sent him a text when he retired,” Lynch said, via NinersWire.com. “He was a teammate for about three weeks at one point, so I sent him a text, just congratulations on one of the greatest careers that I’ve ever seen in any sport. And I wished him the best, so we’ll leave it at that.”

Cardinals

New Cardinals DC Nick Rallis wants to fill out his defense with explosive players who match the style of S Budda Baker this offseason.

“Budda sets the standard on how you play this game,” Rallis said at his introductory press conference. “It is violent. It is high-motor 24-7. We’re going to continue to demand to push that even further and for everyone to be at that standard of playing violently and being explosive. Everybody has to get better.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says that LB Jordyn Brooks will need more time to recover from the ACL tear he suffered last season.

“He’s doing really well,” Carroll said, via SeahawksWire.com. “The process is happening, the whole rehab process, but it’s going to be a while. A healthy young kid, he’s going to be able to bounce back as fast as you can come back, and he’s a hard worker and pushes himself and all of that. But you’ve got to just hope for a smooth process along the way so there are no setbacks.” Carroll also mentioned that TE Will Dissly will not need surgery on his knee and should be ready for the start of the season. (Bob Condotta)

will not need surgery on his knee and should be ready for the start of the season. (Bob Condotta) Carroll on the injury recovery of S Jamal Adams: “He is making his progress. He’s doing his stuff. We’ll see him in the next week or so in person, so we’re anxious to get connected with him. But when he came out and visited with our guys and checked in, everything was going the way it was supposed to go.” (John Boyle)