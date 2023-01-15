NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams, Sean McVay, Seahawks

Saturday’s 41-23 wildcard win over the Seahawks was big for 49ers seventh-round QB Brock Purdy. Obviously winning any playoff game is huge, but it was how it happened that was so important for Purdy. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan trusted Purdy enough to come out throwing against one of the NFL’s leakiest run defenses, and he trusted him enough to keep throwing even when Purdy missed on some throws early.

“I think they were trying to take away the run, but we came out firing,” 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk said via The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “And definitely some meat left on the bone, but still just explosive plays all day. I understand what their plan is, we’ve got a rookie quarterback and we’ve got a heck of a run game. I’m sure they’re trying to make him throw the ball. I’m sure that’s everybody’s plan. But I think he’s proven that’s fine. We can make some big plays in the pass game.”

This speaks volumes. Shanahan has called games in the past with other quarterbacks with as few passing attempts as possible. Purdy finishing the win with 30 pass attempts is as big a sign of how confident the 49ers are with him as anything you could think of.

“Felt that way from the beginning, once he got into that game versus Miami, when we didn’t have the luxury to sit there and worry about stuff the way the game was going,” Shanahan said. “We just had to call plays to try to win the game, and he did such a hell of a job. And he’s done it every time since. Got a lot of confidence in him and gives us more and more confidence each week.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports several teams could be interested in Buccaneers QB Tom Brady this offseason, including the 49ers, Raiders, and Titans.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that while 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping to get healthy in order to return, Purdy will remain the team's starter throughout the playoffs.

Rams

Per FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Rams HC Sean McVay said the course of action he needed to take to come back in 2023 became clear pretty quickly after the season ended: “I wanted to take some time to really know I could restore and renew the passion and zest I need, and after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me.”

This was a nightmare season for McVay and the Rams, and there are some roster-building challenges to navigate. But McVay said: "I don't want to run away from adversity I want to run through it."

Seahawks

Seahawks DB Ryan Neal said he will have surgery in the near future to address bone spurs in his left ankle that hampered him during the season. Neal added that he expects to have a quick recovery. (Curtis Crabtree)