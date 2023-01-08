NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is hoping that QB Jimmy Garoppolo can make a late return to the playoffs after his foot injury against the Dolphins.

“I think he can put a little weight on it,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “But he’s not out there running and stuff like that, so it’s a little bit away.”

Kliff Kingsbury

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury was asked about his future with the franchise and if had received any word from team owner Michael Bidwill about next season.

“We’ve talked with Michael — I have — every day,” Kingsbury said in his press conference. “And so, at this point, it’s just about trying to win this game. So we haven’t talked post-season, we haven’t talked moves — anything like that. It’s just about current issues and trying to win.”

“We’ll focus on that after Sunday,” Kingsbury added when asked if he would be head coach next year. “But like I said, all our talk has been nothing but how we win this game.”

Cardinals

When asked about shutting down Colt McCoy (concussion) for the rest of the season, HC Kliff Kingsbury explained that he felt it was the right approach with Kyler Murray (ACL) expected to miss the start of next season.

“It was tough,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “He wanted to play and it’s just in our situation with … probably not having Kyler start the year, it’s the right thing to do.”

As for QB David Blough starting Week 18, Kingsbury said that he wants a chance to evaluate the quarterback.

“Last week, he didn’t get the full process. He just really practiced Friday,” Kingsbury said. “So, I wanna see what he can do, the full process and see kind of how he plays against a really good defense.”

Kingsbury is eager to see how Blough responds against the 49ers’ tough defense.

“Anytime you’re in his position and you get a chance to go in real games and show what you can do, it’s huge, and particularly against the best team in NFC and the best defense in the league, it’s gonna be a great challenge,” Kingsbury said. “But I’m excited for him to see how he handles that.”