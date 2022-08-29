NFC Notes: 49ers, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Jordan Schultz made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and reported the 49ers had trade discussions with the Seahawks about Garoppolo that didn’t go far.

The 49ers ultimately worked out an agreement to keep Garoppolo on a reduced salary as a backup for the 2022 season.

Cardinals The Cardinals wanted QB Kyler Murray to take on more responsibility if they were going to invest in him with that sizable extension. So far, they’re happy with how Murray has responded in training camp, taking on more leadership and responsibility with the team. “With that type of financial investment, there’s definitely responsibility,” Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “And you feel it from him. You feel it in the way he carries himself and the way he talks, and the way he’s out here working. You definitely see him taking ownership of that position. … No doubt, he’s the face of the franchise and he’s expected to carry that weight.” For his part, Murray feels more empowered to take on more of a leadership role now that he has the backing of the team financially and more years under his belt.

“This is my fourth year, and I’ve said it many times, initially being here, being a young guy, wanting to prove myself before I tell anybody what to do and speak out of turn,” Murray said. “Everybody around here knows I’m a serious guy. They know when I say things, how much I mean them. I’m not gonna waste your time. So with this being in Year 4 now, of course, I think it’s mandatory that I let guys know and speak up to my guys. It’s necessary. I consider myself a veteran. I’ve played a lot of games here.

“Obviously with the extension and the belief that goes along with it, being able to be free and speak your mind, regardless. The guys understand that, and they want that from me.”

Seahawks Jordan Schultz made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and reported that the Seahawks initially wanted QB Drew Lock to win the job.

that didn’t get far. NBC Sports’ Peter King mentions, however, he hasn’t heard that the Seahawks are that interested in signing Garoppolo. San Francisco ultimately worked out a deal to keep Garoppolo as a backup on a lower salary in 2022.