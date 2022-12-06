NFC Notes: 49ers, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy was happy his team got the win but was not satisfied with his personal performance.

“I’m excited that we won, first and foremost,” Purdy said, via NBC Sports. “But for my myself, I expect a lot out of myself and so I know you can say it’s my first time going in a meaningful game and trying to win and everything. But for me, man, I’m a perfectionist.”

Purdy is taking on the responsibility of leading the team after QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot fracture that could hold him out for the rest of the season.

“I’m definitely a guy that wants to do right all the time,” Purdy said. “And just because we won, it doesn’t mean I’m on Cloud 9. I want to get better, and I have to for this team moving forward.”

49ers LB Fred Warner said Purdy’s experience on the scout team has prepared him for this moment.

“He’s played against the best defense in the league for the past 13 weeks,” Warner said. “He’ll be fine.”

49ers DT Hassan Ridgeway suffered a pec injury and is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of it. (Matt Maiocco)

. (Eric Branch) Shanahan said the team will talk about QB Baker Mayfield but would be surprised if they tried to claim him: “We look into everything but that would surprise me right now. We’ve got to discuss more this afternoon. I’ve always been a fan of his but I feel really good about our players. We’ll look into everything but I feel pretty good with where we’re at.” (Nick Wagoner)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said there’s a good chance that QB Matthew Stafford is out for the rest of the year.

“That’s an injury that is anywhere between – there’s a good chance that’s probably the case,” McVay said, via Rams Wire.

On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports Arizona State is hiring Rams RB coach Ra’Shaad Samples as their WR coach and pass game coordinator.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said RB Rashaad Penny is “still a ways” from getting back: “He hasn’t run yet. Who knows what’s going to happen, but he’s still a ways from getting back. He felt really good about the process that he’s in right now and that’s a good sign.” (Curtis Crabtree)