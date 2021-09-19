NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Saints

49ers

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that RB Elijah Mitchell only has a shoulder stinger and added he will know more about the injury tomorrow: “He said he was good enough to come back in, so that’s when you think it’s a stinger. But until you have time to go get an MRI and stuff, you never know. But hoping it was just a stinger. Usually, you feel good about that [with] the way he was talking and the way he was able to come back in the game.” ( is hopeful that RBonly has a shoulder stinger and added he will know more about the injury tomorrow: “He said he was good enough to come back in, so that’s when you think it’s a stinger. But until you have time to go get an MRI and stuff, you never know. But hoping it was just a stinger. Usually, you feel good about that [with] the way he was talking and the way he was able to come back in the game.” ( Pro Football Talk

Shanahan said that RB Trey Sermon is entering concussion protocol and that the severity of RB JaMycal Hasty‘s ankle injury is currently unknown. (Nick Wagoner)

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw was fined $5,169 for taunting and S Jaquiski Tartt was fined $6,264 for unnecessary roughness, a hit on a defenseless receiver. (Matt Maiocco)

Rams

According to Rams’ HC Sean McVay, LB Justin Lawler broke his hand and RB Darrell Henderson sustained an injury to his ribs. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Saints

Saints HC Sean Payton put the blame for the team’s poor offensive performance Sunday on his shoulders.

“Offensively, in particular, that’s as poor as we’ve been in a long time around here, and that starts with me,” Payton said, via ESPN.com. “We’ve gotta do a better job going in. Our protection plan wasn’t good enough. But it had nothing to do with us being short-handed with coaches or us being away or the COVID [situation].

“All of those would be excuses. They played better than us today and deserved to win the football game.”

Saints QB Jameis Winston finished the game 4-of-13 for 54 yards with two interceptions and was sacked four times.

“We didn’t handle the communication well enough, we didn’t handle the pressures well enough, and we didn’t coach it well enough,” Payton said. “We had seen it on tape, and obviously we got more of it and didn’t handle it well.

“So we clearly didn’t work on it well enough and effectively enough, and it kind of bit us in the butt today.”