NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Jalen Ramsey, Geno Smith, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch recently spoke about S Jimmie Ward being reluctant to play slot corner and his desire to return to playing safety.

“At first he thought we were crazy,” Lynch said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He wanted out, but Kyle [Shanahan] did a good job. I know they had a meeting and convinced him to stick with it. He did and sounds like he wants to go back to safety, but I think it adds to who he is as a player to show he has that type of versatility.”

Lynch also addressed HC Kyle Shanahan telling Ward he would be benched if he decided not to switch positions.

“Kyle doesn’t remember it quite like that,” Lynch said. “We were never benching Jimmie. I think he more tried to sell him on why it was a good thing for him and our team.”

Rams

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams have had talks with teams in the last few weeks and could get a first-round pick in exchange for CB Jalen Ramsey prior to free agency.

“The Los Angeles Rams really have had conversations over the last couple of weeks as they look to maybe trim some payroll and reallocate some resources,” Rapoport said on NFL Network, via RamsWire.com. “I know they’ve had some interest in Jalen Ramsey. We’ll see if he ends up getting traded. As far as what that price could look like, it might even be a first-rounder. Certainly, something that the Los Angeles Rams at least would consider. Is going to play out probably prior to free agency.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Rams are hiring San Diego State RB coach and associate HC Ron Gould as their RB coach.

Seahawks

ESPN’s Brady Henderson polled three NFL agents and two agency contract analysts about Seahawks QB Geno Smith and the kind of contract he could sign this offseason.

and the kind of contract he could sign this offseason. According to Henderson, four predicted that Smith will receive between $30-$35 million per year on a multi-year contract while another believes he could get franchised.

Henderson writes that the franchise tag “would be both against the Seahawks’ MO and a huge burden on their salary cap.”

Jordan Schultz reports that the Seahawks are hiring Brandon Jordan as their pass-rushing specialist.

as their pass-rushing specialist. According to Tom Downey, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz has had formal interviews at the combine with the Cardinals, Chargers, Commanders, Cowboys, Jets, and Seahawks.