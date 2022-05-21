NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

“I didn’t get to play in the Super Bowl last year, so I want to go back,” Higbee said. “I’m hungry, I’m hungry for another one. I want to go play in this one. Play in this one and win another one. Getting the ring has made it all better for me.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron had high praise of Geno Smith‘s presence this offseason and said he has a “head start” over Drew Lock.

“Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over (the offensive principles from 2021). He already had a head start over Drew right there,” Waldron said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “We have a long time to go. We are just in T-shirts and shorts right now, going against air. We have a long way to go to see where this competition (goes).”

Waldron said that Lock has shown a “calm presence in the huddle” and has the ability to make “every throw.”

“Drew has a good, calm presence in the huddle out there, (things) we saw in the last three games of his rookie year,” Waldron said. “The thing I like about Drew is, really, his ability to make every throw on the field. The way he moves and he changes his arm angle and doesn’t have to be just a (static) pocket passer out there.”

Waldron mentioned that WR D.K. Metcalf has an increased leadership role going forward.

“He’s driven to succeed,” Waldron. “He has increased his leadership role. “It’s knowing he has a skill set that, really, is a top-notch skill set. …The Sky’s the limit for DK for what he can be in this league.”

When asked if Metcalf needs to get the ball more often than last season, Waldron explained that their goal is to get Metcalf involved.

“With DK’s skill set, that’s something we are striving to do, is get DK his touches,” Waldron said. “Because that’s going to make us a better offense… I put that on us.”