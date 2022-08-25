NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Last offseason, 49ers OL Colton McKivitz felt he was in solid shape as a fifth-round pick entering his second season. But he was a surprise cut coming out of the preseason.

“I really feel like it woke him up,” 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “Not that he was negative before. I mean, the guy always works hard, but sometimes when guys get cut they realize how this isn’t forever and how every single second counts…”

“He was a solid player before, but he’s gotten so much better since then. And you try to tell all those guys that, can you have that epiphany without getting cut? But fortunately for him we cut him, he was able to hang around here and I think we’ve got a pretty good player right now.”

McKivitz stuck around on the practice squad and worked his way back to the roster. Now, there’s a good chance he’s starting at right tackle to begin the season as San Francisco waits for OT Mike McGlinchey to get healthy.