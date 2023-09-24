NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Jauan Jennings was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team will be smart with fifth-round WR Puka Nacua‘s workload in order to keep him healthy.

“Yeah, I think you want to be smart about that and that’s absolutely something that you think about,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “The way that the game unfolded, and he’s done an excellent job through the first couple weeks, but it’s like anything else you look at the first two weeks and not exclusive to Puka, there’s a couple other guys that we’ve looked at. You say, okay, where are some of those spots to be able to maybe supplement their workload a little bit and be cognizant of some of those things to be mindful of the 17 games that we’re guaranteed.”

Rams S Russ Yeast was fined $4,940 for unnecessary roughness.

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Tre Brown was fined $6,112 for unnecessary roughness, WR D.K. Metcalf was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness, and OLB Darrell Taylor was fined $11,957 for a hit on a quarterback.