NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Both QB Mac Jones and QB Brock Purdy were limited in practice on Wednesday. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Purdy (toe) was more limited than Jones (knee, oblique), suggesting that Jones might be more likely to start on Sunday. (Matt Barrows)

Matt Barrows of The Athletic points out that 49ers WR Skyy Moore (ankle) missed practice this week, leading to WRs Jordan Watkins and Junior Bergen handling punt-return duties.

(ankle) missed practice this week, leading to WRs and handling punt-return duties. 49ers LB Fred Warner was placed on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated and broken ankle in Week 6. San Francisco GM John Lynch said he still has to hear from their medical team: “Let’s get there and let’s see. Fred — you give him a timeline and he’ll want to break it and beat it.” (Matt Barrows)

As for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk's return from injured reserve, Lynch said the receiver is getting closer: "He's getting closer. He is getting closer. And I can see that each week. He's better today than he was last week at this time. That's all positive. That's the update." (Matt Maiocco)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford said he’s enjoyed the connection he’s had with WR Davante Adams and said he needs to do a better job of getting him the ball in space.

“There’s been some good ones,” Stafford said, via Rams Wire. “There’s been some missed ones. I would take the majority of the blame on a lot of those and just give him a better chance on a couple. He’s still doing a great job of winning. I missed him on the one corner route in the end zone and he made this guy look foolish. He’s doing a great job separating. I have to give him a couple of better chances… The early execution was just two throws really missed by me. That’s the biggest thing I think when it boils down to it.”

Adams was asked about the difference between Stafford and his former QB Aaron Rodgers. He agreed that both he and Stafford have a sense of urgency considering where they’re at relative to this point in their careers.

“It’s not how I drew it up as far as efficiency goes,” Adams said. “I think we both would’ve liked to be a little bit more efficient, but I know for myself over the last few [games], just based off how we started, [there’s been] a little bit of pressing. I think just playing, going out and playing and figuring it out, me being Davante Adams, him being Matthew Stafford, everybody else being themselves and not feeling a sense of having to fix it and do anything crazy to fix it but just going out and making plays… We’re not taking our time by any stretch of the imagination I wouldn’t say a sense of urgency is the necessary term, given we have a pretty good sense of urgency now. It’s just not easy man. I played with Aaron for the majority of my career. We played nine years together basically. It definitely didn’t start off the first couple years, let alone first couple of games the way that we got going. Not that we have another 10 years to go, but it takes time. It’s not easy. Puka and Matthew have been playing together for years now and they have a little better understanding of where one another is going to be, what to expect, and just making it work. It’s been a few where there’s really no excuse for me or him. We just have to put it together.”

Seahawks

The Seahawks are set to square off with the Texans on Monday Night. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans highly praised WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba going into Week 7.

“JSN has done an outstanding job this year for Seattle,” Ryans said, via NFL.com. “Darnold has found a nice target to throw to and he’s made that entire offense go. Whether you’re covering him or not, he’s making explosive plays game after game. He continues to show up. JSN, he’s definitely having a Pro Bowl-caliber year. He’s doing an outstanding job.”