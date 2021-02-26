NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area lists several veteran quarterbacks who could serve as a backup to QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the 49ers in 2021, including Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton, Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Alex Smith, Marcus Mariota, and Josh Rosen.
- Maiocco also thinks that if the team committed CB Emmanuel Moseley to the slot, they could focus on re-signing CB Jason Verrett, let CB K’Waun Williams go, and use the No. 12 overall pick on Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley or Alabama’s Patrick Surtain Jr.
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the 49ers.
Rams
Rams’ HC Sean McVay says that OC Kevin O’Connell plays a huge part in the team’s offensive approach.
“Kevin’s a great coach,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson. “He is our offensive coordinator. He has a huge say and a huge influence on how we want to operate, and I think even more so moving forward.”
McVay also spoke about the running back situation going forward with Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson, and Cam Akers. It is clear that the Rams view Akers as their lead back heading into 2021.
“I thought he did a great job,” McVay said of Akers, via Pro Football Talk. “Really if it wasn’t for that setback that Cam had in the Philly game, I think that rib injury kind of set him back a little bit. You saw Darrell Henderson step up, Malcolm Brown was really consistent throughout the year, but Cam hit his stride at the right moments. You could see he’s always had real and authentic confidence, but then as he’s getting more and more comfortable with the different ways that we were able to utilize him, I think he can come alive in the passing game. I think he can continue to play at a high level.
“Really, I think he’s an every-down back. I think he’s a special player. I think that’s a real credit to Cam, but also [running back coach] Thomas Brown’s leadership and just pouring into him day in and day out and him being receptive to that. Then you see the benefits and how much it kind of came to life towards the latter part of the season and we expect them to pick up where he left off.”
- Albert Breer of SI writes that the franchise tag on receivers Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay, and Chris Godwin likely cost around $16 million, which is what the Rams are currently paying for receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the Rams.
Seahawks
- Jason La Canfora says that after June 1st, Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson would only carry a cap hit of around $12 million, meaning that interested teams could package some picks and players in order to acquire him.
- Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that Seahawks’ recently signed RB Alex Collins’ contract is a veteran salary benefit deal.
- Purdue WR Rondale Moore has had several virtual meetings including with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the Seahawks.