NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Rams

Rams’ HC Sean McVay says that OC Kevin O’Connell plays a huge part in the team’s offensive approach.

“Kevin’s a great coach,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson. “He is our offensive coordinator. He has a huge say and a huge influence on how we want to operate, and I think even more so moving forward.”

McVay also spoke about the running back situation going forward with Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson, and Cam Akers. It is clear that the Rams view Akers as their lead back heading into 2021.

“I thought he did a great job,” McVay said of Akers, via Pro Football Talk. “Really if it wasn’t for that setback that Cam had in the Philly game, I think that rib injury kind of set him back a little bit. You saw Darrell Henderson step up, Malcolm Brown was really consistent throughout the year, but Cam hit his stride at the right moments. You could see he’s always had real and authentic confidence, but then as he’s getting more and more comfortable with the different ways that we were able to utilize him, I think he can come alive in the passing game. I think he can continue to play at a high level.

“Really, I think he’s an every-down back. I think he’s a special player. I think that’s a real credit to Cam, but also [running back coach] Thomas Brown’s leadership and just pouring into him day in and day out and him being receptive to that. Then you see the benefits and how much it kind of came to life towards the latter part of the season and we expect them to pick up where he left off.”

Seahawks

Jason La Canfora says that after June 1st, Seahawks’ QB Russell Wilson would only carry a cap hit of around $12 million, meaning that interested teams could package some picks and players in order to acquire him.