NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

New Rams QB Matthew Stafford said in his introductory press conference that he’s hoping to be competing for Super Bowls in Los Angeles from here on.

“Sometimes feeling that pressure is a positive thing, I love that,” Stafford said, via ESPN.com. “I want to be playing in those big games and those big moments, so for me, it’s an opportunity more than anything.”

Stafford is looking forward to the challenge of learning HC Sean McVay’s offense system.

“I imagined it’s going to be limited in some capacity if not all the way,” Stafford said. “So it will be an interesting opportunity and a challenge for me to get to know these guys as best as I can and make sure that they get to know me so that we can go out there and play as a team and win some games.”

McVay cited Stafford’s field vision as one of the main attributes that stood out to him about the veteran quarterback.

“He’s got great wide-field vision, sees the field, he’s able to speed it up if he has issues,” McVay said. “You’re watching a guy that if you watch the film, the game makes sense to him, and I really respect the lens that he sees it through … we’re excited whenever that chance presents itself to be able to get to work.”

Stafford received a $10 million roster bonus that was due on the fifth day of the league year, which was Sunday. (Field Yates)

Iowa DL Chauncey Golston has met virtually with the Rams. (Justin Melo)

