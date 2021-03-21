NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- NBC Sports’ Jennifer Lee Chan notes the 49ers could still re-sign TE Jordan Reed, who joined the team last year on a deal for the veteran minimum and could fill a role as a backup tight end.
- Other potential second-wave free agent targets include WR Danny Amendola, RB James White, WR Willie Snead, S Tre Boston and slot CB Brian Poole, per Chan.
- Chan also points out 49ers DE Kerry Hyder and CB K’Waun Williams remain available in free agency. It was thought that Jets HC Robert Saleh would try to bring those two players with him but the door remains open for one or both to re-sign with the 49ers.
- 49ers’ C Alex Mack‘s three-year, $14.85 million contract includes $5 million guaranteed, a $3.675 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.425 million guaranteed, $5 million ($500,000 guaranteed at signing), and up to $400,000 per game in active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
Rams
New Rams QB Matthew Stafford said in his introductory press conference that he’s hoping to be competing for Super Bowls in Los Angeles from here on.
“Sometimes feeling that pressure is a positive thing, I love that,” Stafford said, via ESPN.com. “I want to be playing in those big games and those big moments, so for me, it’s an opportunity more than anything.”
Stafford is looking forward to the challenge of learning HC Sean McVay’s offense system.
“I imagined it’s going to be limited in some capacity if not all the way,” Stafford said. “So it will be an interesting opportunity and a challenge for me to get to know these guys as best as I can and make sure that they get to know me so that we can go out there and play as a team and win some games.”
McVay cited Stafford’s field vision as one of the main attributes that stood out to him about the veteran quarterback.
“He’s got great wide-field vision, sees the field, he’s able to speed it up if he has issues,” McVay said. “You’re watching a guy that if you watch the film, the game makes sense to him, and I really respect the lens that he sees it through … we’re excited whenever that chance presents itself to be able to get to work.”
- Stafford received a $10 million roster bonus that was due on the fifth day of the league year, which was Sunday. (Field Yates)
- Iowa DL Chauncey Golston has met virtually with the Rams. (Justin Melo)
Seahawks
- TMZ Sports reports that Seahawks backup QB Alex McGough is under investigation for punching a man in the face at a Tampa bar on St. Patrick’s Day.
- The alleged victim claims McGough attacked him over a dispute involving McGough’s girlfriend. He’s expected to press charges against McGough.
- Seahawks’ RB Chris Carson‘s three-year deal is worth up to $14.625 million with $5.5 million guaranteed, a $4.5 million signing bonus, salaries of $1 million guaranteed, $4.5 million, up to $450,000 max in roster bonuses, and $1.4 million in incentives for rushing yards, receiving yards and touchdowns. (Aaron Wilson)