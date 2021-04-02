NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

As for the 49ers’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, many reporters feel that Alabama QB Mac Jones is a strong fit for San Francisco. ESPN’s Adam Schefter cites another NFC general manager in talks with Jones who commented that teams have a higher grade on him than media members.

“I think they really like Mac Jones. I think they really like Trey Lance. I think they’re intrigued by Justin Fields,” Schefter said, via Dalton Jones of NBC Sports. “If the pick were made today, I wouldn’t be shocked if the pick were Mac Jones. And Mac Jones is a quarterback in talking to another NFC general manager this week said to me, ‘The media does not have as high of grades on Mac Jones as teams do. … Mac Jones has elite arm accuracy. He is an elite processor of seeing how the play is going to unfold. He is an elite leader.”

Schefter spoke to another general manager outside of the NFC West who compared Jones to Matthew Stafford, adding that organizations feel Jones is worthy of being drafted at No. 3 overall.

“That is how a GM from a non-NFC West team, not San Francisco, described Mac Jones to me. He said to me that his athleticism is as good as Matthew Stafford,” said Schefter. “Teams believe that Mac Jones is good enough to go No. 3.”

Seahawks

Former Rams’ TE Gerald Everett explained his decision to sign with Seattle in free agency this offseason, citing QB Russell Wilson, WR D.K. Metcalf, WR Tyler Lockett, and HC Pete Carroll.

“Obviously, Russ, having a guy like that, a quarterback of that caliber … I’ve never played with anything like that or anyone like that,” Everett said, via Curtis Crabtree. “I want to play alongside DK and alongside Tyler and under Pete Carroll.”

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that Jarran Reed’s agent was actually in favor of his client accepting the restructured contract offered by the Seahawks, which would have paid him a $1 million base salary in 2021, but also included an $8 million signing bonus.

Reed, however, wanted a contract extension from Seattle. After the Seahawks declined to offer him an extension, Reed reportedly asked if they would promise to give him a new deal down the road, but they declined that too.

This ultimately led to Reed’s release after the Seahawks were unable to find a trade partner for him.

Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap‘s two-year, $13.6 million deal includes three automatically voidable years. He receives a $7 million signing bonus, his $1.5 million base salary for 2021 is guaranteed to go along with non-guaranteed $4.075 million in 2022. He’ll earn a $175,000 bonus on the fifth day of the 2022 league year and another $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)